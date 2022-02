WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after flipping over in a motorcycle and crashing into a trailer Monday evening, according to reports. NC State Highway Patrol got a call around 6:05 p.m. about a fatal crash in Wilkes County on NC 268 at Edwards Lakeview Drive. Troopers said a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada was towing a trailer while traveling south on Edwards Lakeview Drive. The driver of an Oldsmobile attempted to turn left onto NC 268 in the way of a 2013 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle. The bike flipped over and smashed into the Oldsmobile's trailer.

