Top of the old Hotel Utah(Image is author's) People who have lived in the Salt Lake City area throughout much of their lifetimes will likely remember the Hotel Utah as an important part of history in the area. The building is located on the corner of Main Street and South Temple in Salt Lake City. It is no longer a hotel but is now The Joseph Smith Memorial Building owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO