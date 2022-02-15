ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCU receives $104 million, the largest publicly shared gift for liver research in U.S. history

By Kassidy Hammond
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYqLw_0eFWUvV900

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A $104 million gift has made history as the largest gift ever given to Virginia Commonwealth University and is the largest publicly shared gift given specifically for liver research in U.S. history, according to the university.

VCU said in a release that the donation from R. Todd Stravitz , M.D. and his family’s Barbara Brunckhorst Foundation will provide the ability to radically expand treatment options for liver and liver-related metabolic diseases.

Gov. Youngkin encourages Virginians to get vaccinated, releases COVID-19 PSA video

“Todd has made history with his incredible leadership and generosity to VCU, supporting an institute that will forever change VCU and catalyze its commitment to our work with the human liver and metabolism,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of VCU and VCU Health. “This gift firmly puts the needs of patients first.”

Stravitz is a physician-philanthropist in the Department of Internal Medicine at VCU School of Medicine. Before retiring in 2020, Stravitz dedicated his career as a liver clinician and researcher to VCU and served as medical director of liver transplantation at VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center for ten years. “This is a moment at VCU when our aspiration is an absolute match to our ability,” Rao said at a State of the University event Tuesday. “The very real fact is that the liver has tremendous bearing on human health and it has not been the focus like it should be.”

The school said the impressive donation will position VCU as a “global leader” in much-needed liver disease and metabolic health research, teaching and patient care.

Nicknamed the “silent killer,” the Cleveland Clinic reports that one in ten Americans have some type of liver disease, and about 5.5 million people in the U.S. have chronic cases. The disease can go unnoticed until a liver transplant is the only treatment option, and is one of the top ten factors reducing life expectancy in the U.S.

General Assembly takes action on animal welfare after disturbing reports from Virginia dog breeding facility

“It allows us to bring together top teams to deliver clinical care, to ask important questions, develop new tools to explore what causes liver disease and how we stop it, prevent it and even reverse it,” Rao said in the release. “Most importantly, it will immediately make a difference in the lives of thousands of people with liver disease. Ultimately, this will positively impact millions.”

Over time with the donation VCU Health expects to be able to serve twice the number of patients for liver-related illnesses through its newest institute, the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health , launched in December 2021.

“Why now? Because we are really in a cusp of tremendous research oriented advancement in medicine,” Dr. Stravitz said.

VCU professor and researcher Dr. Arun Sanyal will head the institute. “There’s a popular perception that if you have liver disease, you must have done it to yourself but that’s not true,” he said.

There’s no home for the institute just yet. A location and the official name are both in the works.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Maryland lawmakers propose bill to expand American History classes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland lawmakers are working to expand the curriculum in U.S. History classes to include more untold stories about minorities. Maryland legislators say what students are being taught in their American history classes just isn’t enough, and it’s time to change that. The bill will require state school superintendents to work with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate. The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school. In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1. This deadline coincides […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Education
WDVM 25

Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless offering funds to agencies to help provide emergency funding

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless is offering to fund to local agencies who need extra money to provide emergency assistance. The FCCH received over 200,000 dollars in funds from the emergency food and shelter program’s national board and the American Rescue plan act. The funds will be distributed to […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

How well is your state tackling mental health in schools?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There’s no doubt the pandemic has shed light on several issues and that includes mental health, especially within children. The Hopeful Future’s Campaign released a report card ranking each state on how they tackle mental health in schools. In 2021 experts declared a national state of emergency for youth mental health. […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Liver Disease#Liver Transplantation#Public Health#College#Virginians#Vcu School Of Medicine#Vcu Health#The Cleveland Clinic#Americans
WDVM 25

American Cancer Society on President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C (WDVM) On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Jocelyn Collins, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Government Relations Director for DC, Maryland and Delaware, joins the program to talk about President Biden’s reignition of the Cancer Moonshot initiative to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Homicide Reduction Partnership launches in the District of Columbia

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced a new strategy at reducing violent crime on Friday, Feb. 18, with a number of local and federal partners. The new initiative, called the Homicide Reduction Partnership, will replace the summer and fall crime initiatives, and instead, run […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Winchester-Frederick County allocates federal funding

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Winchester Frederick County visitor’s bureau is getting more than 200 thousand dollars from federal funding. And now they’re working on ways to increase tourism. $290,000 from the American Rescue Plan is helping improve tourism right here in Frederick County, Virginia. “We have a bunch of different initiatives that we’re working […]
WINCHESTER, VA
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22. The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings. “Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Charities
WDVM 25

House votes to create West Virginia Military Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia is one big step closer to creating a military hall of fame. West Virginia is very proud of its veterans and honors them annually on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.But now the House of Delegates, on a vote of 95 to zero, says it’s time to honor them with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

Arlington Public Schools pause virtual learning option

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are pausing the virtual learning option for hundreds of their students for the next school year. Nearly 600 students are enrolled in the virtual learning program. The school board made the decision on Thursday during a school board meeting. Board members said the program needs to be reworked […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

State police see an increase in unemployment scams

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are seeing a rise in unemployment scams and they’re urging people to be careful. Police say people are receiving text messages, emails, and phone calls impersonating the Department of Labor in order to get your login information and access your unemployment benefits. “Go to the Department of Labor […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy