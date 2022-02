Dear J.T. & Dale: So my boss recently learned how to use the green screen on Zoom. She's obsessed with it and keeps coming up with different backgrounds. However, I find a lot of them to be silly and unprofessional. She thinks it's hilarious. Recently, she used an obnoxious one during a call with a customer. In fact, in a follow-up call with me, the customer even mentioned it. They commented that they found it hard to believe that she was my boss and not the other way around. Should I tell her?

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO