Senators' Alex Formenton: Back in action

 5 days ago

Formenton (undisclosed) will play Tuesday versus the Blues. Formenton is expected to...

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Manages helper in overtime loss

Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
Elmer scores twice, Icemen stick around atop ECHL South by beating South Carolina

Turning point: Defenseman Pavel Vorobei scored the opening goal nine minutes into the opening period and the Jacksonville Icemen pulled away, defeating the South Carolina Stingrays 5-2 in Sunday's ECHL hockey at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Three stars: 1. Elmer, Jacksonville (two goals, one assist). 2. Luke Lynch, Jacksonville (two assists). 3. Brendan...
Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
Mark May Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Wide Receiver

One of the greatest football players in Washington Commanders history passed away earlier this weekend. Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver for Washington’s NFL franchise, died at the age of 80 this week. The former Washington wide receiver played for the franchise from 1964-75 and again in...
Blue Crabs Bring Back Dalton Geekie, Alex Crosby for 2022

(Waldorf, MD, February 18, 2022) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the re-signing of two key pieces to the Crabs’ 2021 playoff run on Friday afternoon, Dalton Geekie and Alex Crosby. Geekie and Crosby were powerhouses on the mound and at the plate for the Blue Crabs during the 2021 season. Proving on both sides of […] The post Blue Crabs Bring Back Dalton Geekie, Alex Crosby for 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Wizards' Ish Smith: This Ish crazy

Smith produced 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-103 victory over the Nets. Smith supplied 11 points and three assists in a game-defining fourth quarter, as the Wizards took the lead and never looked back. Smith logged a game-high six assists and has quietly been a strong boost to the Wizards backcourt. All Washington bench pieces may see a small uptick in productivity playing alongside a true point guard like Smith.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Subdued performance Thursday

Powell contributed eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-118 victory over the Pelicans. Powell remained in the starting lineup Thursday but struggled to have a tangible impact on the scoresheet. With Kristaps Porzingis now residing in Washington, both Powell and Maxi Kleber are going to see some additional run on most nights. Thus far, Kleber has been the preferred option when it comes to fantasy value, something that seems likely to stick. At best, Powell should be viewed as a possible streaming consideration for anyone desperate for boards and FG%.
Sports World Reacts To Lia Thomas’ Championship Performance

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: PGA Tour Fans React

Dustin Johnson has decided to keep going on the PGA Tour. There have been numerous rumors about an alternative league that Johnson was going to be part of, but he has denied those in a statement. “Over the pasts several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about...
