Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Returning Tuesday

Jesper Fast scored 9 seconds into the third period to break a tie, Sebastian Aho followed with his 22nd goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.
According to the New York Post, New York Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov has returned to Long Island but remains in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Varlamov was forced to spend six days north of the border following a positive COVID-19 test prior to puck drop in the club’s February 12 matchup with the Calgary Flames.
Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NBA All-Star’s main event has finally arrived Sunday night with the actual game itself. Rockford native and Toronto Raptors Guard Fred VanVleet will take the floor for Team Lebron James, who was selected as an All-Star captain. VanVleet will be joined by Golden State Warriors guard […]
Turning point: Defenseman Pavel Vorobei scored the opening goal nine minutes into the opening period and the Jacksonville Icemen pulled away, defeating the South Carolina Stingrays 5-2 in Sunday's ECHL hockey at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Three stars: 1. Elmer, Jacksonville (two goals, one assist). 2. Luke Lynch, Jacksonville (two assists). 3. Brendan...
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette. Hawkins’ layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither team scored again until the final eight seconds. Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard missed a 3-pointer […]
Smith produced 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 117-103 victory over the Nets. Smith supplied 11 points and three assists in a game-defining fourth quarter, as the Wizards took the lead and never looked back. Smith logged a game-high six assists and has quietly been a strong boost to the Wizards backcourt. All Washington bench pieces may see a small uptick in productivity playing alongside a true point guard like Smith.
Barring any contract extensions, Karl-Anthony Towns, along with Devin Booker, will be the biggest headliner in the 2024 free agency. This early, it seems the New York Knicks‘ long play is geared towards pairing them in the biggest NBA market. As if Leon Rose (Towns’ former agent) and Kenny...
