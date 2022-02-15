ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fights ‘are there for’ Viddal Riley but KSI’s ex-coach ‘wants to be respected as a boxer’

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago

VIDDAL RILEY has mega-fights against Jake Paul and Tommy Fury there for him if he chooses - but prefers to be 'respected as a boxer'.

The Londoner was an elite amateur, representing the famed West Ham club and competing in the Youth Olympics.

Viddal Riley has mega-fights against Jake Paul and Tommy Fury there for him if he chooses Credit: Getty

But his friendship with famous YouTubers, including Britain's KSI, saw Riley, 24, become a social media star of his own.

The unbeaten cruiserweight, who left Floyd Mayweather's stable to return home, has been linked with Paul, 25, and Fury, 22, in the past.

But according to his Sky Sports promoter Ben Shalom, Riley is eyeing a more traditional route, opposed to quick cash-grab pay-per-views.

Shalom said: "It would be a big fight because of the massive followings that the guys have.

"Viddal has a big fan-base from YouTube and Tommy comes from the Fury family and made his own name on Love Island.

"I don't know whether the Jake Paul vs Tommy fight will still happen. I hope it does for Tommy. These fights are there for Viddal too.

"But he wants to go the traditional way. He is looking at the British title - where Richard Riakporhe, Mikael Lawal and Chris Billam-Smith already are.

"Viddal wants to mix it with them. He wants to be respected as a boxer, not an online personality.

"But when you can do both? That's when the big fights really happen."

Riley shot to fame after becoming KSI's boxing coach and together they drew with Logan Paul, 26, in 2018 but won the rematch a year later.

Since then, Logan's brother Jake has become a 5-0 prizefighter himself and last year said he had the beating of Riley.

But the part-time rapper admitted he would be in no rush to prove the American wrong, unless the price was right.

Riley said in December: "This guy says that he believes he can beat me.

"As a fighter, and someone that is dedicating their life to the sport, he should feel that he can beat other fighters.

"But it's never come out of his mouth before. I don't think about him like that - I don't want to fight these men.

"I want to keep my path traditional in the ring. But if he says things like that? I will fight Jake if it makes sense and if certain stipulations are in place.

"I won't go out of my way to hype it up, to hunt him down and say: 'You've got me next'. Honestly I don't care.

"But I can't let him say that he can beat me. It's too far."

Jake Paul has called out Viddal Riley before Credit: PA
Tommy Fury pulled out of fighting Jake Paul with a broken rib Credit: Stephen Dunkley/Queensberry Promotions

