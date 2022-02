More than two months after the MLB lockout began on Dec. 2, it seems like very little progress has been made toward a new collective bargaining agreement with spring training games officially postponed through at least March 5. So what exactly is going on between the owners and players during baseball's work stoppage? Are the two sides moving any closer to a deal? And most importantly: When is it time to worry about the start of the 2022 MLB regular season?

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO