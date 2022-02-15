Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for Europa League Round of 32

RANGERS travel to Borussia Dortmund for a huge Europa League tie.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men came through their group in second position, behind group winners Lyon.

Rangers qualified for this stage with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague Credit: Reuters

Giovanni Reyna is named after Gers boss Van Bronckhorst Credit: Getty

And that means they have to play an extra round against Dortmund, who came third in their Champions League group behind Ajax and Sporting.

In a humbling experience for the Gers boss, Van Bronckhorst's team will face Giovanni Reyna - a player who is named after him!

Reyna is the son of Claudio, a former USA midfielder who spent two years at Ibrox, becoming the closest of pals with Van Bronckhorst during their time together.

In the aftermath of the draw, Van Bronckhorst said: “Gio [Reyna] sent a text straight to my eldest son.

"They’re almost the same age. It’s good to be drawn against him.

“It’s a special moment for both of us, knowing each other.

"I’ve known Gio his whole life and he is named after me, so they won’t come better than this.

“We visited him 18 months ago to watch one of his Dortmund games.

“And I’ve already been in contact with his dad Claudio. We’re good friends and hopefully he can come to the games.

“All in all, it’s a very special moment for both of us.

“But being the professionals we are, we want to be the best for our clubs. That’s normal.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

What time does Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers kick off?

Rangers travel to Dortmund on Thursday, February 17.

The match kicks off at 5.45pm UK time - 6.45pm local time.

It will be played at Signal Iduna Park.

The sides last met in 1995 in the Champions League group stage, where a late Gordon Durie equaliser saw the sides play out a 2-2 draw at the same venue.

What TV channel is Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers on and can I live stream it?

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers is live on BT Sport 2.

Coverage commences at 5.15pm - half an hour before kick-off.

To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or app.

Are there away goals in the Europa League this season?

Away goals have been AXED for Champions League and Europa League ties for the first time this season.

This won't come into play until the second leg but if the scores are level at the end of the second leg, the teams will play two halves of 15 minutes of extra time.

If the scores are level at the end of extra time the tie will go to penalties.

Team news

Dortmund will have Mats Hummels in their defence after he returned to the side at the weekend.

Erling Haaland could also be available again after recovering from a groin injury. Marcel Schmelzer, however, remains injured.

Allan McGregor will return in goal for Rangers, who could also start Alfredo Morelos up top.

Fil Helander is also likely to start the game.

Latest odds

Dortmund 4/11

Draw 15/4

Rangers 13/2

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Monday, February 14