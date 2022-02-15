Insulated BoxFuture Opportunities forecaste 2022-2030|Igloo, Coleman (Esky), YETI

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.

