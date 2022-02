This is part of a continuing series on public safety in Hyde Park. Read the first story here. Many business owners admire Hyde Park for its feeling of community — the small-town vibe it offers in a big city, which provides a sense of safety for those who decide to open up shop in the area. Recent incidents, though, have seemed to test this feeling of safety, and neighborhood business owners vary in their responses.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO