Gov. Kathy Hochul has now become the highest-ranking state official to join the chorus of criticism directed at Con Edison in the wake of its dramatic increases in electricity costs billed to its customers. At the same time, the head of the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) that regulates the utility wrote to Con Ed’s CEO. The letter called for a detailed review of the utility’s billing practices by the end of the month along with other steps to head off a repeat of the dramatic price hikes that affected Con Ed’s 3.5 million customers.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO