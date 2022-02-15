ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Report: WWE To End 205 Live And Begin Taping New NXT Series

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new “WWE NXT: Level Up” series is scheduled to begin taping soon. We’ve noted how there has been a WWE 205 Live re-branding in the works for a few months now, which is why more female Superstars and non-cruiserweight Superstars have been working the show as of...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE Elimination Chamber Results – February 19, 2022. – The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.
WWE
PWMania

The Wrestling World Comments On The Undertaker’s WWE HOF Induction

Several pro wrestling stars have posted Twitter reactions to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was confirmed for Friday 4/1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and will air from the same venue that SmackDown airs from that night.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Gacy
PWMania

Kenny Omega Comments On Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes Left AEW

During an interview with F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW:. “Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals our up, especially the EVPs, we know when our deals up. In the case of the Bucks, when their options kick in. For myself, I don’t have a deal like that. I’m up next year, just straight up, done. I would have to re-sign a new [contract], there is no option. We knew Cody’s, much like the Bucks, it was that time. We would hear that there was possibly some difficulty with the negotiation or whatever, but you never think it’s going in that direction where the talent is going to opt for leaving, especially, when this thing first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating the ‘us vs. them’ mentality was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Asuka and Update On WWE WrestleMania 28 Ticket Sales

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka was discussed internally for the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match but the company felt that Asuka wasn’t physically ready yet. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com had an update on Asuka’s return:. “We are told the hope is she will return from...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe 205 Live#Combat#Nxt#The Wwe Network
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Stars Announce New Upcoming Reality Series

It’s another way to see them. There is a lot of programming in WWE and some of it can be a little bit different than others. While you get to see a lot of traditional in-ring action, you can also see some material that focuses on the behind the scenes aspects of the wrestlers’ lives. That can make for some interesting television time and now we will be seeing a fresh take on the idea.
WWE
Billboard

Alexandra Trusova Skates to Stooges & Florence + the Machine, Almost Refuses to Take Olympic Podium In True Punk Fashion

We’ve seen performances set to everything from Star Wars to Janet Jackson to Daft Punk at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the women’s free skate competition was treated to an unexpectedly punk needle drop during the Thursday (Feb. 17) night broadcast on NBC. Seventeen-year-old Alexandra Trusova, competing as part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), nabbed a silver medal skating to the Stooges’ proto-punk classic “I Wanna Be Your Dog” via the John McCrea cover that cropped up in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins Women’s Elimination Chamber In Saudi Arabia

Bianca Belair is going to WrestleMania 38. Today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event saw Belair become the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s Title by defeating Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss, inside the Chamber structure. Belair eliminated Bliss to get the win. Ripley eliminated Nikki first, Liv eliminated Doudrop, Bliss eliminated Liv, and Belair eliminated Ripley before pinning Bliss to win. The order of entrants went like this: Nikki, Liv, Doudrop, Ripley, Bliss, Belair, who earned the right to enter last by winning a Gauntlet Match last Monday on RAW.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Adam Scherr and EC3 Launching Their Own Wrestling Promotion Named CYN

United Festival Productions sent out the following press release:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022. EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW WRESTLING COMPANY!⁣⁣. TV DEAL announcement IMMINENT!⁣⁣. CYN: Live⁣. 3/5 ORLANDO, FL ⁣. 3/31 Dallas, TX (TV SPECIAL!)⁣⁣. https://www.controlyournarrative.co/...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN TAPING RESULTS COVERAGE

– The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.
NFL
PWMania

Goldberg Speaks On Elimination Chamber 2022 Possibly Being His Final Match

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bill Goldberg talked about challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE and how it could possibly be his last match:. “I would not ride off in the sunset if I was victorious...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Could Have Legally Prevented Cody Rhodes From Leaving AEW

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced on Tuesday morning after months of speculation about his future. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that some of those close the situation believe WWE made Cody an offer that was so big he couldn’t turn it down. According to Meltzer, there was recently talk within WWE that AEW has a budget issue and “were not going to match the WWE’s high offers unless or until they got a new and higher paying television deal, and that won’t be until the start of 2024.”
WWE
PWMania

Latest On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC this Monday night. This will be the Elimination Chamber fallout edition of Monday Night Raw. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,531 tickets and there are 768 left.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 2/16

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite episode drew 869,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 23.02% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.39% from...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy