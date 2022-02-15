ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Gunn On Why Some Wrestlers Aren’t Getting Over, Shares Advice To Younger Talent

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Billy Gunn made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. "Back down on half of the stuff that they do. That for me is the biggest thing. There's a time and a place to crack out all your stuff, but I...

wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Told He Can Never Wrestle Again Following Back Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer and Producer D-Von Dudley underwent successful back surgery earlier this week. D-Von noted that doctors had to fuse his L4, L5 and L6 vertebra this past Tuesday, and that the damage was a lot worse than originally thought. He also said surgery took longer than anticipated.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Why Steve Austin Is Coming Out Of Retirement

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the most popular WWE stars of all time, but it’s been years since fans have seen him wrestle a match. Austin last competed at WrestleMania 19 where he was defeated by The Rock in 2003. Since then the former WWE Champion has remained retired, but it was recently reported that he’s expected to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in April.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Retains Title, Chokes Out Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like even WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg could not overcome The Tribal Chief at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Universal champion, Roman Reigns, retained his title after causing Goldberg to pass out during a guillotine choke in their title match at today’s event. The matchup opened the main card for the premium WWE live event.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Gets Why Ronda Rousey Chose Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania, Gives Rousey Advice

Becky Lynch may not be Ronda Rousey’s opponent for WrestleMania, but she says she understands why Rousey chose Charlotte Flair instead. Lynch, who defends the Raw Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber, spoke with WrestleRant Radio for a new interview and discussed Rousey’s return. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
WWE
Person
Billy Gunn
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
WWE
#Radio#Combat#Spanish
