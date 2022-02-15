ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville Workforce Center to relocate

By Justin Trobaugh
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services announced on February 15 that the Fayetteville Workforce Center office will move from 2143 West Martin Luther King Boulevard to the Commerce Business Park, 2153 East Joyce Boulevard, Suite 201.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, doors will open at the new location on March 1.

Construction begins at two road areas in Fayetteville

The news release says starting February 22, customers can visit the Mobile Workforce Center at the current Fayetteville Workforce Center location on West Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The RV will be in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to ensure DWS services are available and accessible throughout the move.

The move will co-locate the Arkansas Workforce Center and Arkansas Rehabilitation Services, according to the release.

