Your letters: Wausau City Council member throws support to candidate in Wausau’s District 4 race

I have known Doug Diny for over six years now in being involved around the Wausau community and in regularly attending and giving public comment at City Council and committee meetings. Doug was a regular neighbor attending his neighborhood group meetings, too.

Doug Diny is a retired Navy officer and pilot who has served on the city of Wausau airport committee as a citizen member. With Doug’s formal education and work experience, Doug would be a great addition as a (Wausau) City Council member for the Wausau Water Commission.

Doug has recently shared with me that over 40 affordable units at East H.S. apartments will be going to market rates in the next year or so; some of these residents have lived at East H.S. apartments for 15 years and will need to start searching for new housing. Doug Diny and some other housing coalition members took a tour of the UWMC dorm housing with Pam Anderson and I this fall. Part of being a great Wausau alder is looking at options for re-purposing good buildings for new directions and possible more housing units.

Doug Diny will be a good conservative steward on city budgets, projects and in looking at options for the Department of Public Works facility options to be decided in the next council term.

Please support Doug Diny for District 4 for City Council member.

Debra Ryan of Wausau

