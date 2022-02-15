ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your letters: Wausau City Council member throws support to candidate in Wausau’s District 4 race

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LpSB_0eFWS5LE00

I have known Doug Diny for over six years now in being involved around the Wausau community and in regularly attending and giving public comment at City Council and committee meetings. Doug was a regular neighbor attending his neighborhood group meetings, too.

Doug Diny is a retired Navy officer and pilot who has served on the city of Wausau airport committee as a citizen member. With Doug’s formal education and work experience, Doug would be a great addition as a (Wausau) City Council member for the Wausau Water Commission.

Doug has recently shared with me that over 40 affordable units at East H.S. apartments will be going to market rates in the next year or so; some of these residents have lived at East H.S. apartments for 15 years and will need to start searching for new housing. Doug Diny and some other housing coalition members took a tour of the UWMC dorm housing with Pam Anderson and I this fall. Part of being a great Wausau alder is looking at options for re-purposing good buildings for new directions and possible more housing units.

Doug Diny will be a good conservative steward on city budgets, projects and in looking at options for the Department of Public Works facility options to be decided in the next council term.

Please support Doug Diny for District 4 for City Council member.

Debra Ryan of Wausau

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Gableman wants to jail mayors again in elections probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former state Supreme Court justice leading a review of Wisconsin’s 2020 elections is changing course, saying he now wants to jail Madison and Green Bay’s mayors and other officials if they don’t comply with his subpoeans. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Feb. 21

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Volunteer in the Gift Shop! Volunteers are needed at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. A service opportunity to support staff and visitors in the Gift Shop may be the perfect fit for you! Offer guidance regarding product options for visitors and staff seeking to uplift a loved one’s spirits or treat themselves, provide a breakaway pleasant setting, facilitate accurate transactions, assist with product labels, display maintenance, and support opening/closing functions. Current openings are weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Contact 715-393-2605 or 715-393-3740 for more information or to get involved.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

GOP voting changes set for approval by Wisconsin Legislature

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature was prepared to pass a package of fast-tracked bills this week that would make it more difficult to vote in the presidential battleground state, election year measures that are all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Elections
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Could projected surplus help improve state-local relations?

With new projections that the state’s bottom line will grow by $2.9 billion over the current two-year budget, Wisconsin lawmakers from both parties are debating how to utilize this newfound windfall. The state’s unprecedented fiscal position may create the best opportunity in years to help local governments with their...
WausauPilot

Wausau election results: Candidates in Dist. 1, 4 advance

The slate is set for Wausau’s spring election, with results from Tuesday’s primary narrowing candidates in several races including two city council districts. In Dist. 1, three candidates emerged after Pat Peckham announced he would not seek re-election. Two candidates, Carol Lukens and John Kroll, will advance. Lukens was the top vote-getter with 215 votes, followed by Kroll with 129 ballots cast. William Bublitz received 43 votes.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Climate resilience, clean water pushed by Farmers Union

Clean drinking water was a cornerstone priority during the Wisconsin Farmers Union lobby day on Thursday. A package of two bills on the lobbying agenda touched on a number of areas including well water compensation, and nitrate pollution in groundwater. Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay), the bills’ author, noted that the legislation was shaped largely by work done by the state’s Clean Water Task Force. During a virtual meeting for the lobby day Kitchens explained, “We took the issues surrounding nitrates in ground water and we combined them basically into two bills that address a number of things that came out of the Clean Water Task Force.”
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wausau City Council#Navy#Uwmc#Wausau Editor#Wausau Pilot Review
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Feb. 17, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

The Grand lifts COVID-19 vaccination entrance requirement

Wausau’s Grand Theater will no longer require COVID-19 vaccination cards or negative tests for patrons, the organization announced on Thursday. “In conjunction with the producers who bring shows to The Grand, we are lifting the proof of COVID-19 vaccination/testing requirement as of Friday, February 18”, said Sean Wright, Executive Director of The Grand Theater. “We appreciate the patience and continued support from our patrons and donors throughout this season. We’re also encouraged to see the COVID-19 numbers improving throughout Wisconsin.”
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Roth, Wichmann join Wisconsin GOP lieutenant governor race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator from Appleton and a former longshot candidate for governor are running for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin. State Sen. Roger Roth, a former Senate president and candidate for Congress, was announcing his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Thursday. Earlier this week, former gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Wichmann switched to running for lieutenant governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Farmers Union takes on monopolies, lobbies for change

On Monday the Wisconsin Farmers Union released a short film called “Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture.”. “The current food system is not serving farmers, laborers in the supply chain, nor consumers. Instead, it’s serving a handful of powerful monopolies,” says WFU Communications Director Danielle Endvick, who appears in the film from her family farm.
WausauPilot

Former Weston Elementary principal named Hometown Hero

MADISON – The Wisconsin State Assembly will recognize former Weston Elementary School Principal and We Help War Victims founder James “Jim” Harris as a Hometown Hero during its upcoming floor session on Feb. 17. Harris, who was nominated by his state representative Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, has worked...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: All Jan. 6 insurrectionists must be held accountable

The first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection has come and gone. Scenes from the storming of the U.S. Capitol have been played over and over again as the U.S. Select House Committee has methodically been gathering evidence and testimony in its investigation of the attack. Attempts have been made to sidetrack the investigation and to intimidate committee members.
WausauPilot

MCPL to celebrate Wausau’s 150th anniversary with look at library history

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Public Library will offer a look back at the library’s history with a virtual event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 via the GoToMeeting app. Though it has gone by other names over the years, the library has been a vital part of the Wausau community since the late 1800s and has been anchored in the same location in downtown Wausau since the early 1900s. The event will cover the origins of the Wausau Public Library, as well as the Marathon County Library, and how the two merged together in the 1970s to form the Marathon County Public Library. Attendees will also hear the history of the downtown Wausau headquarters building, and learn about some of the folks who worked there over the years.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Kenosha News. February 13, 2022. Editorial: Tax rebate plan nothing but an election-year ploy. It was almost as if Gov. Tony Evers in late January was telling all of us, more or less, “Who wants $150, no strings attached?”. We’re referring to the governor’s announcement that he wants to...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin elections officials knock down conspiracy claims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections officials systematically knocked down a series of conspiracy theories about the state’s voter records and election administration during a public hearing Wednesday before a legislative committee chaired by a Republican who has helped elevate the claims. The hearing before the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy