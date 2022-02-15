Billy Gunn Talks His Son Colton Joining The Wrestling Business, AEW Talent Taking Advice

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Billy Gunn commented on advice that he would give to some of the younger talent:. “Back down on half of the stuff that they do. That, for me, is the biggest thing. There’s a time and a place to crack out all of your stuff. But I feel that they’re so young, they do not realize that their bodies are not going to be able to take this. So, they literally go out there, and it’s not that they’re working hard. They feel like if they don’t do all their stuff, they’re not working hard. That’s not the case. If I am with an extra and I have four minutes on our YouTube show, I don’t have to do a 450, and a Spanish Fly, and everything in my arsenal every single time I am out there. I feel they don’t know how to go, ‘okay, I want to do this and this. So, let me workaround to get to this, so I get the most out of that move.’ But it’s just move after move, after move, after flip, after dive. They don’t structure matches like a psychologist would structure stuff.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO