Billy Gunn Talks His Son Colton Joining The Wrestling Business, AEW Talent Taking Advice

By PWMania.com Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Gunn made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics. “I think they could do a better job of it. We have Arn, Dean, Tully, Jerry, Dustin. We have some of the greatest talented minds that are in the business, and I feel like they...

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
The Wrestling World Comments On The Undertaker’s WWE HOF Induction

Several pro wrestling stars have posted Twitter reactions to The Undertaker being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame. As reported earlier, WWE announced this morning that Undertaker will be the headliner for the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, which was confirmed for Friday 4/1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, and will air from the same venue that SmackDown airs from that night.
WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
Adam Scherr and EC3 Launching Their Own Wrestling Promotion Named CYN

United Festival Productions sent out the following press release:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE… THURSDAY FEBRUARY 17th, 2022. EC3, Former WWE Mega Star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) to LAUNCH NEW WRESTLING COMPANY!⁣⁣. TV DEAL announcement IMMINENT!⁣⁣. CYN: Live⁣. 3/5 ORLANDO, FL ⁣. 3/31 Dallas, TX (TV SPECIAL!)⁣⁣. https://www.controlyournarrative.co/...
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
Kenny Omega Comments On Why He Thinks Cody Rhodes Left AEW

During an interview with F4WOnline.com’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW:. “Everyone was shocked. We all know when our deals our up, especially the EVPs, we know when our deals up. In the case of the Bucks, when their options kick in. For myself, I don’t have a deal like that. I’m up next year, just straight up, done. I would have to re-sign a new [contract], there is no option. We knew Cody’s, much like the Bucks, it was that time. We would hear that there was possibly some difficulty with the negotiation or whatever, but you never think it’s going in that direction where the talent is going to opt for leaving, especially, when this thing first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating the ‘us vs. them’ mentality was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away.”
Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell React After Martin Lands A Reunion Special At BET+

Reunion specials have been very popular as of late, and fans have relished the opportunity to see some of their favorite casts back together. Shows from the '90s, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have been particularly ripe for specials and, now, another TV staple of the decade is getting a reunion. Martin, the hit Fox sitcom that ran for five seasons, has landed one at BET+, and the two leads, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell have reacted to the news.
Billy Gunn Feels That AEW Stars Should Be Slowing Down and Doing Fewer Moves

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, AEW star Billy Gunn commented on advice that he would give to some of the younger talent:. “Back down on half of the stuff that they do. That, for me, is the biggest thing. There’s a time and a place to crack out all of your stuff. But I feel that they’re so young, they do not realize that their bodies are not going to be able to take this. So, they literally go out there, and it’s not that they’re working hard. They feel like if they don’t do all their stuff, they’re not working hard. That’s not the case. If I am with an extra and I have four minutes on our YouTube show, I don’t have to do a 450, and a Spanish Fly, and everything in my arsenal every single time I am out there. I feel they don’t know how to go, ‘okay, I want to do this and this. So, let me workaround to get to this, so I get the most out of that move.’ But it’s just move after move, after move, after flip, after dive. They don’t structure matches like a psychologist would structure stuff.”
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
Tony Khan Could Have Legally Prevented Cody Rhodes From Leaving AEW

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced on Tuesday morning after months of speculation about his future. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that some of those close the situation believe WWE made Cody an offer that was so big he couldn’t turn it down. According to Meltzer, there was recently talk within WWE that AEW has a budget issue and “were not going to match the WWE’s high offers unless or until they got a new and higher paying television deal, and that won’t be until the start of 2024.”
Backstage News On Asuka and Update On WWE WrestleMania 28 Ticket Sales

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka was discussed internally for the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match but the company felt that Asuka wasn’t physically ready yet. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com had an update on Asuka’s return:. “We are told the hope is she will return from...
Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
Goldberg Speaks On Elimination Chamber 2022 Possibly Being His Final Match

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bill Goldberg talked about challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE and how it could possibly be his last match:. “I would not ride off in the sunset if I was victorious...
