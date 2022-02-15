HBCU Legacy Bowl: 1st Day of Practice, An Impressive Start
The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off practices at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday morning.
Several NFL team scouts, football analysts, as well as HBCU experts were in attendance at the practices.
HBCU Legacy Bowl: First Day of Practice
HBCU Legacy Bowl Practices at Yulman Stadium
Team Gaither
Team Robinson
