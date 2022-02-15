ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HBCU Legacy Bowl: 1st Day of Practice, An Impressive Start

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sDUY_0eFWRrDi00

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off practices at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off practices at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA.

Several NFL team scouts, football analysts, as well as HBCU experts were in attendance at the practices.

HBCU Legacy Bowl: First Day of Practice

HBCU Legacy Bowl Practices at Yulman Stadium

HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Practices Begin

NFL scouts as well as Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley were in attendance at the first day of practices of Team Robinson and Team Gaither.  The practices will have the offensive players wearing black jerseys and defensive players in white jerseys.   Players may have different jerseys during the practice sessions.

Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJXKb_0eFWRrDi00

Coaches and Scouts Attended

Here are a few videos of the practice action from Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports:

Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVG8o_0eFWRrDi00

Practice Photos on the 1st Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AgP3B_0eFWRrDi00

Wednesday's Schedule

  • 7 AM - 8 AM: Breakfast
  • 9:30 AM: Team Gaither Practice
  • 9:30 AM: Team Robinson Meetings
  • 11:30 AM: Lunch for the Teams
  • 1 PM: Team Robinson Practice
  • 1 PM: Team Gaither Meetings
  • 4:30 PM: Community Event
  • 6 PM: Dinner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zb4F_0eFWRrDi00

More HBCU Legacy Bowl Nuggets

The HBCU Legacy Bowl broadcasting team from the NFL Network includes:

  • Steve Wyche - Play-by-Play
  • Charles Davis - Analyst
  • Bucky Brooks - Analyst
  • Cameron Wolfe - Reporter

The New Orleans Saints had assistant general manager Jeff Ireland in attendance.  Ireland is responsible for the Saints' college scouting and draft selections.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is a multi-year sponsor of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Team Gaither

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuHRl_0eFWRrDi00

Team Gaither Roster; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl


Team Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gb2Px_0eFWRrDi00

Team Robinson Roster; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

More HBCU News

More from Kyle T. Mosley

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message About Brian Flores

It didn’t take long for Brian Flores to find a new job. Better yet, he’ll soon be working alongside Mike Tomlin. The Steelers hired Flores to be their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach on Saturday afternoon. The former Dolphins head coach will be a valuable asset for Tomlin this upcoming season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Dooley
Person
Bucky Brooks
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emory University#American Football#Tulane University#Yulman Stadium#Southern University#Team Robinson#Hbcu Legacy Bowl Coaches#Cbs Sports#Hbcu Legacy Bowl Nuggets#The New Orleans Saints#Hbcu News
WJLA

"It's personal to me": Doug Williams helps organize inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

WASHINGTON/7NEWS — NFL scouts are invading New Orleans this weekend. For the first time, the HBCU Legacy Bowl takes the spotlight. It’s a postseason all-star game showcasing the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

WEEI has wild take on Patriots trading Mac Jones for star QB

Look, it’s always about perspective, but when someone suggests the New England Patriots trade Mac Jones after an incredibly promising rookie season, the take needs to be dissected a bit deeper. Leave it to WEEI to drop this hot soup on our lap, but former Patriots tight end Jermaine...
NFL
NOLA.com

Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl low on points, full of opportunities for NFL hopefuls

Team Gaither beat Team Robinson 22-6 in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. The purpose of the event was to showcase the top draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In last year's NFL draft, not a single player from an HBCU was selected.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: A Look Back at the Legacy of HBCU Legends

Be sure not to confuse recent history with all-time history. The last two NFL drafts have passed without a single selection from one of America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but that fact should not overshadow the deep, vast history of pro football greatness achieved by HBCU alumni. In an...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends

Atlanta, GA
528
Followers
211
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on HBCU athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/hbcu

Comments / 0

Community Policy