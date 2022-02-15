HBCU Legacy Bowl: 1st Day of Practice, An Impressive Start

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl kicked off practices at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA on Tuesday morning.

Several NFL team scouts, football analysts, as well as HBCU experts were in attendance at the practices.

HBCU Legacy Bowl: First Day of Practice HBCU Legacy Bowl Practices at Yulman Stadium HBCU Legacy Bowl: Team Practices Begin NFL scouts as well as Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley were in attendance at the first day of practices of Team Robinson and Team Gaither. The practices will have the offensive players wearing black jerseys and defensive players in white jerseys. Players may have different jerseys during the practice sessions. Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl Coaches and Scouts Attended Here are a few videos of the practice action from Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports: Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl Practice Photos on the 1st Day Wednesday's Schedule 7 AM - 8 AM: Breakfast

9:30 AM: Team Gaither Practice

9:30 AM: Team Robinson Meetings

11:30 AM: Lunch for the Teams

1 PM: Team Robinson Practice

1 PM: Team Gaither Meetings

4:30 PM: Community Event

6 PM: Dinner More HBCU Legacy Bowl Nuggets The HBCU Legacy Bowl broadcasting team from the NFL Network includes: Steve Wyche - Play-by-Play

Charles Davis - Analyst

Bucky Brooks - Analyst

Cameron Wolfe - Reporter The New Orleans Saints had assistant general manager Jeff Ireland in attendance. Ireland is responsible for the Saints' college scouting and draft selections. New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is a multi-year sponsor of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Team Gaither

Team Gaither Roster; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Team Robinson

Team Robinson Roster; Credit: HBCU Legacy Bowl

