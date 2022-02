Last week’s WeatherWhys looked at the high pressure system sitting off the west coast and why that was causing the current prolonged dry spell in the Treasure Valley. We’re going to stick with that high pressure system this week, but there’s been a slight change in its position. The large area of clockwise moving air has moved inland over the Oregon and California coast, pushing the jet stream north and east of Idaho and allowing warm air from the south to flood into the area.

BOISE, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO