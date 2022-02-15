ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Would Do ‘Sopranos’ Again ‘In a Heartbeat’

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p04mw_0eFWRWsZ00

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her “Sopranos” Super Bowl LVI commercial for Chevrolet, which reunited her with TV brother Robert Iler.

The commercial was a Super Bowl fan favorite, with Billy calling her the “MVP of the Super Bowl.” Jamie-Lynn smiled, responding, “I’ll take it!”

Jamie opened up about paying homage to James Gandolfini by recreating his drive from New York to New Jersey. Calling it the “best secret” she ever had to keep, Jamie-Lynn said, “I remember Sunday night right before we knew it was gonna air, Rob and I just texted each other. It’s just really exciting. ‘Sopranos’ is something where we always end up coming back together. Every time we think it’s done or it’s probably the last thing we’ll do associated with it, there’s always something new… This commercial was such a unique experience and something obviously I’ll remember forever.”

Though the show ended in 2007 after six seasons, Jamie-Lynn and Robert are “best friends,” who stay connected every week since they have a podcast together. Working on the commercial “felt different,” though. She shared, “We haven’t been on a set together since 15, 16 years ago and to have David Chase there directing us… it felt like we just dropped right back in. It was also very surreal.”

Paying tribute to James’ character Tony every step of the way with the commercial, she added, “Phil Abraham, who’s our director of photography, now a director himself, came back to direct it and some of the camera operators… Through it all — especially when we did all the footage of me driving the car — all they were doing was remembering Jim and how they did it with him and making sure we got it frame for frame to honor it directly.”

She continued, “Somebody sent me a photo, a screenshot, yesterday of Jim and I in the exact moment before we get out of the car, and it was really eerie and crazy to me because he had the similar vibe. During the filming of it all, it was pretty bizarre to feel like I could have dropped right back into Meadow at any moment.”

As for getting the old gang back together for more, Sigler referenced her character, saying, “For so many people, especially the diehard fans... it was just a moment to be like, ‘All right, Meadow is doing well, she survived. AJ is doing well, he survived. They are still close.’”

Jamie-Lynn pointed out that rebooting the series isn’t up to her. She explained, “If it was, I’d be doing it again in a heartbeat. I think it definitely whet people’s appetite about it. Like you said, the show has been celebrated, and I think especially in 2020, there was a whole new generation of people who watched the show for the first time... That’s why I think Chevy had this idea. It’s a new generation of all electric vehicles, new generation of Meadow and AJ… It was a perfect parallel to draw.”

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Was Jamie Lynn Spears Actually Pregnant While Filming 'Sweet Magnolias'?

In the year 2022, Jamie Lynn Spears is a polarizing presence in pop culture. In the midst of Jamie's very public feud with her legendary pop-star older sister, the Britney Spears, the second season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias series adaptation was released. Aside from Jamie Lynn, the deliciously cheesy show's cast includes talented actresses JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Reba), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), and Heather Headley (Respect).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates double dose of happy news

Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed some good news on Friday and her co-stars will be delighted too. The Sweet Magnolias actress was congratulated by her agent, Alexis J Fisher, who posted a sweet message sharing the update. She shared a snapshot of the Netflix Top 10 and revealed Jamie's show featured...
TV SHOWS
extratv

Tyler Perry Brings Back Madea to Tackle Social Issues

Tyler Perry is bringing America’s favorite tough-talking grandma back with his new Netflix movie “A Madea Homecoming.”. “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Perry about bringing Madea out of retirement. He said, “I tell you, Billy, the state of the world and everything that’s happening right now, the pandemic, sadness, politics, the division, everybody running to corners grabbing a flag, nobody coming to the middle. So I’m like, ‘What do I have in my toolbox that can make people laugh?’ And Madea’s been the thing that’s worked all this time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt, 58, & Swedish Singer Lykke Li, 35, Are ‘Secretly Dating’ — Report

Is Brad Pitt secretly dating Swedish songstress Lykke Li? That’s the word on the street, but here’s what we know so far. Are Brad Pitt and Lykke Li dating? That’s the rumor that began to swirl Wednesday evening as reports from The Sun shared that the A-list actor and Swedish singer’s close proximity in L.A. has helped their union stay under the radar. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Brad and Lykke’s reps for comment.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

CBS Just Revealed Huge News About 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg is a man of many talents. As a member of New Kids on the Block, his singing and dancing skills made him famous in the late 1980s, and then he transitioned into the world of acting with roles in The Sixth Sense, Ransom, and Band of Brothers. Now with 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say he's comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
David Chase
Person
Billy Bush
Person
Robert Iler
Popculture

Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With 'Old School' Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006's You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Bridget Fonda makes rare public appearance on 58th birthday

Bridget Fonda made a rare appearance in public on her 58th birthday. Fonda, who hasn’t been seen in public in roughly 12 years, was seen running errands in Los Angeles Thursday. Some of the former actress’ last roles were in 2001 with Jet Li in “Kiss of the Dragon”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy