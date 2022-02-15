ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Redknapp, 74, shares photo from his 1967 wedding to wife Sandra, 74, for book announcement documenting the 'highs and lows of their marriage'

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Harry Redknapp shared a throwback photo from his 1967 wedding to his beloved wife Sandra on Instagram on Tuesday.

The former football manager, 74, uploaded the black and white shot from their ceremony to announce they were releasing a book documenting the 'highs and lows' of their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Harry wrote: ' Sandra and I are excited to reveal that we're releasing a book together later this year sharing our love, highs and lows from 50 years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8IqK_0eFWRTEO00
Throwback: Harry Redknapp shared a throwback photo from his 1967 wedding to his beloved wife Sandra on Instagram on Tuesday

'We have so many stories that we can't wait to share with you all.'

The couple met in 1964 at a dance in East London and have been inseparable ever since. They have two sons; Jamie and Mark.

Jamie, 48, uploaded a three red love heart emojis on Harry's post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jese7_0eFWRTEO00
Story: Taking to Instagram, Harry wrote: ' Sandra and I are excited to reveal that we're releasing a book together later this year sharing our love'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E13L4_0eFWRTEO00
True love: The couple met in 1964 at a dance in East London and have been inseparable ever since. They have two sons; Jamie and Mark (pictured last year) 

Sandra said last year to The Mirror: 'I suppose the secret to our marriage is talking and never going to sleep on a row. We understand each other and are just happy being together.'

Last year, they gave up their Sandbanks mansion to move into a stunning five-bedroom house in a leafy suburb of Poole.

About leaving their mansion of 25 years, Harry, who has recently made an appearance in EastEnders, said: 'It’s a beautiful place but with it being by the water it got too busy for us. We lived on the water for 25 years and we just wanted a bit of a change.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llYrV_0eFWRTEO00
Happy: Their son Jamie introduced his baby son Raphael to his famous family on Christmas Day (pictured right, with son Charley left)

Harry and Sandra have recently become grandparents once more to Jamie's son Raphael.

Jamie shares Raphael with Frida, who he married in October and he is Jamie's third child and Frida's fifth.

The sports pundit took to Instagram in December to share a sweet snap of Harry cradling his baby boy.

In his caption, he wrote: 'Happy Christmas from the Redknapp's ❤️ [sic]. Hope you had the best day with your families,' along with, 'When Harry met Raphael.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kI4Jp_0eFWRTEO00
Adorable: The former footballer, 48, got the camera ready as the newborn was cradled by his dad Harry (pictured)

