Lakewood, WA

Murder suspect pursued, shot and apprehended in Lakewood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A murder suspect was arrested in Lakewood on Monday afternoon after a car chase where several parked cars were hit and officers fired on the suspect, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Tacoma police officers attempted to stop a man wanted for murder in the 8800 block of South Tacoma Way in Lakewood.

As officers approached the man, he fled from police in a car and collided with several parked cars in the 8700 block of South Hosmer Street.

Officers pursued the man into Pierce County, where the man hit another car at 96th Street South and Sales Road South.

The man continued fleeing as he led officers into Lakewood on South Tacoma Way where he crashed into two more cars at 88th Street South.

Shortly after this collision, shots were fired, hitting the man.

Officers performed first aid until medics arrived, eventually transporting the man to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured.

Debber
4d ago

Great collar. This is how the police are suppose to be ABLE to due these jobs in protecting we the public.

Audacity™
4d ago

My favorite part of the story was the part where he got shot. 😃

