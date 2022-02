The Carolina Hurricanes head into Pittsburgh for a matinee matchup against Metropolitan Division rival, the Penguins. Both teams have been playing lights out lately, which is why the 1st place spot in the division is up for grabs this afternoon as they each enter this game with 70 points on the season. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Penguins prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO