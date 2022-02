Heather Gonzales Everett police are asking for help finding Heather Gonzales after she went missing Tuesday. (Everett Police Department)

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are searching for a woman who went missing Tuesday.

Heather Gonzales was last seen as she left her residence in the 1700 block of Merrill Creek Parkway.

Gonzales does not have a vehicle or cellphone and is likely traveling on foot.

Anyone who sees Gonzales is asked to call 911.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group