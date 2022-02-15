SR District Tournament 2022

BETHEL ACRES – Parker Stevenson and Josie Megehee each fired in 20 points as the Class 3A fifth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats routed Atoka 66-23 Saturday for a district crown.
Bethel (19-3) also received seven points from Brooklyn Duff, five from Baylee Tapley and four each from Hannah Davidson and Bella Thomas.
...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Up-and-Down Tigers stay true to form as Davis, Weathers lead SMU over Memphis 73-57
Turning point: Defenseman Pavel Vorobei scored the opening goal nine minutes into the opening period and the Jacksonville Icemen pulled away, defeating the South Carolina Stingrays 5-2 in Sunday's ECHL hockey at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
Three stars: 1. Elmer, Jacksonville (two goals, one assist). 2. Luke Lynch, Jacksonville (two assists). 3. Brendan...
The TSU softball team tasted victory for the first time in 2022 with a doubleheader sweep over Houston-Victoria.
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Matt Smith scored the game-winning run for Bryant on a wild pitch in the top of the ninth giving the Bulldogs a 4-3 series sweep over No. 12 East Carolina Sunday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the score tied at three-all going to the ninth, Alex Lane laced an […]
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and Ryan Hawkins made a layup with 1:55 left to give Creighton the lead en route to an 83-82 win over Marquette. Hawkins’ layup capped a 7-1 run for the Bluejays. Neither team scored again until the final eight seconds. Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard missed a 3-pointer […]
CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) – Bryar Hawkins’ sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning scored Benjamin Blackwell for the walkoff run in Clemson’s 5-4 victory over Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 3-0 on the season, while Hoosiers fell to 0-3. Phillip […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. – A record offensive showing propelled the East Carolina lacrosse team to a 20-3 victory over Presbyterian on Sunday afternoon. ECU improves to 3-0 on the season, the first time the Pirates have won their first three games in program history. Presbyterian drops to 1-1. The Pirates turned the game into a blowout […]
One of the greatest football players in Washington Commanders history passed away earlier this weekend. Charley Taylor, a Hall of Fame wide receiver for Washington’s NFL franchise, died at the age of 80 this week. The former Washington wide receiver played for the franchise from 1964-75 and again in...
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had a pretty dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships this week. Thomas, who swims for the Penn women’s team, previously swam for the men’s team. She’s become a dominant force in the pool this year. The Penn swimmer broke multiple pool records...
