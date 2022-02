Ever since Beyoncé Knowles-Carter released her self-titled album without warning in the middle of the night in December 2013, I've had post notifications turned on for her Instagram. The "Beyoncé made a new post" pop-up makes my heart pound every time, because even though the vast majority of her posts are photo carousels of the billionaire pop star showing off her latest outfit or brand collaboration, you never know when the queen is gonna drop a new music video or announce a pregnancy. On Sunday evening Beyoncé posted a photo set of her look from the Super Bowl, but what I immediately focused on were the cars in the background: Bey's got a Lamborghini LM002!

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO