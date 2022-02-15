Aiken Standard Career Expo draws dozens to explore options

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aiken County's public schools and some of Aiken County's other biggest employers had representatives at Newberry Hall Tuesday afternoon for a career expo drawing dozens of job-seekers and organizations alike, representing such fields as medical care, food service, law enforcement and education.

The event, sponsored by Aiken Staffing, showed some evidence of COVID-19's impact, according to Jessica Ramp, the business' office manager. "People have gone back to school from when they were laid off during the pandemic, so people are open to trying new things, open to other industries, so there's more of a selection out there, I feel like, for the average kid looking now," she said.

Among other employers on board was Nothing Bundt Cakes, which is locally based in Evans, Georgia, and is establishing a location on South Aiken Lane in Shoppes at Whiskey.

James See, the business' co-owner (with his wife, Susan), said opportunities abound and the opening is set for March 4. "We're looking for all employees from bakers to guest-service representatives to utility to frosters to delivery drivers to event workers."

Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said his agency's representatives drew some attention. "They got some great applicants, so obviously we'll be very happy to take any potential applicants into our hiring process and see if they can join our team. We're always looking for anybody that's looking to come on board with us that is excited about serving their community and being a part of an obviously rewarding profession."

Also in attendance were representatives from such employers as Bridgestone, Mary Kay, Manpower, E2, Aiken Standard and Aiken Technical College.