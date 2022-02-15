ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield Fire Department increases community engagement in 2021

By Ivie Macy
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department made an announcement about its personal engagement during 2021.

During the year, the fire department visited 56 public and private elementary schools and taught 11,941 students during October’s Fire Prevention Month.

Springfield firefighters teamed up with Springfield Public Schools and several private educational institutions. These partnerships made it possible for firefighters to go back to in-person public education. The department also teamed up with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Jordan Valley Health Center to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Members from the fire department took part in 52 vaccine clinics and administered over 1,400 vaccines. More about the Springfield Fire Department’s community engagement can be found on its community engagement report.

Covid-19 numbers in Greene County decline, according to Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The average number of daily COVID-19 cases in Greene County is declining, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, bringing the seven-day rolling average less than 100 cases for the first time since mid-December. Aaron Schekorra, the Public Information Officer for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, tweeted Friday morning that the average […]
