White Sulphur Springs, WV

Heavy traffic in White Sulphur Springs as I-64 East remains closed

By Rivers Upchurch
 4 days ago

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The continued shutdown of I-64 East following an accident near mile marker 175 means Main Street in White Sulphur Springs is seeing much heavier traffic than usual.

Crews are still cleaning up the aftermath of an accident that happened Sunday, February 13, 2022. The eastbound lanes on the interstate are still shut down and traffic is being detoured on Route 60 through White Sulphur Springs.

On a normal day, Main Street in White Sulphur Springs is a quiet, pleasant place to walk, or maybe stop for a bite to eat. With traffic from the I-64 shutdown being re-routed, Main Street is packed with some of the heaviest traffic the town has ever seen.

Some people said having the extra people driving through town isn’t all bad. Angela Boyles of the Cross Creek Café, told 59News they’ve seen nearly double their normal amount of business.

“It’s actually been very nice because a lot of people having been stopping for coffees or a sandwich or the soup of the day. So it’s been very nice for us as a business,” said Boyles.

Some business owners agreed with Boyles, having the extra traffic in town was good for business in White Sulphur Springs, but others say the heavy traffic was a nuisance. That was the case for Kelsey Besht of Bella Italy, especially when it came to making deliveries.

“It hasn’t really had much effect on our business, it’s just delayed our delivery times a little bit,” said Besht. “Traffic is a lot more than usual.”

Overall, most people we spoke with in White Sulphur Springs agreed they’d be glad when the interstate was opened back up and things went back to normal. But for now, some small businesses are okay with sacrificing peace and quiet for a little extra business.

“You know, I’m sure a lot of people have been bothered by it but for us it’s good,” said Boyles. “People come for Ice cream or coffee, mostly coffee. A lot of coffee.”

Highway Construction Superintendent Matt Curry of the West Virginia Division of Highways, said they hope to have I-64 Eastbound fully open again Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

