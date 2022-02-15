ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Bid to bolster CA’s theft laws gets support from Sheriff Margaret Mims

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnxJS_0eFWNvK600

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A push to bolster laws designed to deter theft in response to a wave of smash-and-grab robberies in California received support from Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The group came together on Tuesday to promote a ballot initiative designed to increase the punishment for robberies committed in California. The ballot initiative cites “brazen retail theft, auto theft, porch piracy, and other similar crimes.”

Organizers need 623,000 signatures to have the initiative placed on November 2022 ballot.

“Law enforcement can make all kinds of arrests and keep putting handcuffs on people, but the perception of crime is a big deal,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. “If you don’t feel safe, then you have a problem – and that’s what we’re seeing right now, people in our communities don’t feel safe.”

Among the changes proposed in the ballot initiative are changes to allow different county DAs to prosecute the suspects if any part of the crime happens within their jurisdictions, including where stolen property was recovered or where the crime took place.

Ballot organizer Rescue California cited the recent thefts from trains in Southern California as an example of the thefts the ballot initiative is looking to eliminate.

“It’s not going to stop by going cleaning garbage off the train tracks in Downtown LA,” said Interim Chair Anne Dunsmore. “It’s affecting our supply chain.”

At the end of last year, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta unveiled public safety package aimed at fighting crime in California, including dedicating a full-time prosecution team focused on criminals who participate in smash-and-grabs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

City to provide surveillance cameras for street vendors

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The City of Fresno will be providing surveillance cameras for dozens of food vendors. It’s part of a larger effort to protect these workers after a series of attacks over the past year, including a violent robbery on Valentine’s Day. Councilmember Luis Chavez said the City is spending more than $20,000 […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies seize 27 stolen firearms in Tehachapi, 1 arrested

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Tehachapi man for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of stolen property Thursday. Aaron Rodgers, 40, was arrested as a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. Deputies said they executed multiple search warrants searching multiple residences […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County health officials warn residents to remain vigilant despite new ‘endemic plan’ by California

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state is moving from a pandemic approach to an endemic one in the fight against COVID 19 during a press conference Thursday. Newsom is emphasizing a reactive approach to the virus, which means focusing on early detection, stockpiling masks, and contracting with companies that make at-home rapid tests. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced man found guilty of first-degree murder

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. – (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced County jury found a man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s office. Tyler Seng Saephan was arrested on Sept. of 2017 for his involvement in the death of Adrian Christoper Ayala. Police said on the morning of August 7, 2015, Saephan agreed […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
YourCentralValley.com

See how California is affected by e-commerce scams

(STACKER) — While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD — that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Thefts#Ksee Kgpe#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

1 dead, 1 injured after law-enforcement helicopter crashes in Newport Beach: Police

One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in Newport Beach Saturday night. The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore. […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Girl gets hand stuck in tree, Fresno Fire frees it

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters helped an elementary school student remove her hand from the base of a tree after it got stuck in a hole at school earlier this week, according to Fresno Fire Department officials. Fire crews say that the “overly curious student” from Holland Elementary School was eventually able to remove her […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Fresno County identified

Editor’s Note: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office originally identified Steven Wilson as 60-years-old. Officials have since clarified Wilson was 53-years-old. This article has been updated with the correct age. FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a pilot who they say was killed in a crash late Tuesday night in Fresno County. The Fresno […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do local school districts have the authority to make masks optional?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif.(KSEE)- On Wednesday night, Sierra Unified School District made masks optional for students, but do districts have the authority to overrule the state mandate? The California Department of Public Health said that individual districts cannot override the state’s mandate but that didn’t stop one valley district from going against it and some other […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy