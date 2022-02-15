ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett, IN

Garrett girls looking to make program history at semi-state

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – After bringing home the fifth regional title in program history the Garrett girls basketball team will look to do something its never done before this coming weekend – win a semi-state title.

The Railroaders, ranked no. 2 in the 3A state poll, are set to face top-ranked South Bend Washington at the LaPorte semi-state on Saturday. The Garrett-S.B. Washington game is set to tip at 4 p.m. following the 2A semi-state showdown between Fairfield and Frankton at 1 p.m.

The Railroaders are coming off a pair of narrow wins at regionals last Saturday in Decatur, beating Hamilton Heights in double overtime in the regional semifinals, then knocking off Benton Central 41-39 in the regional title game.

Garrett enters this coming weekend’s contest on a 25-game winning streak and with an overall record of 27-1. South Bend Washington is 25-3 and has won six in a row, including a 64-25 thrashing of Griffith in the regional title game last Saturday night.

Junior Bailey Kelham leads the Railroaders at 16.4 points per game while senior Morgan Ostrowski adds 11.7 points a game and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Nataley Armstrong averages 9.4 points a game while leading the state with 8.8 assists a night.

Coach Bob Lapadot is 179-78 in 11 seasons leading the program at Garrett.

Steve Reynolds is in his eighth season at South Bend Washington and has a 117-81 record leading the Panthers.

South Bend Washington is led by 6-foot-3 senior Mila Reynolds. An Indiana All-Star and Miss Basketball candidate, the University of Maryland recruit averages 21.9 points and 8 rebounds a game. Junior Rashunda Jones averages 11 points per game while 6-foot-4 freshman Kira Reynolds puts up 10 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game. 6-foot junior Amiyah Reynolds leads the team at 4.9 assists per game while also averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a night.

This is South Bend Washington’s second straight trip to semi-state. Last year the Panthers defeated Norwell 61-40 at 3A semi-state before falling to Silver Creek 54-48 in the state title game.

WANE 15

Fairfield girls basketball gearing up for 2A semi-state showdown

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – The Fairfield girls basketball program will play for a 2A semi-state title in LaPorte on Saturday as the 2A no. 4 Falcons (24-3) face 2A no. 11 Frankton (22-5) at 1 p.m. Fairfield is coming off a 40-22 victory over 14th-ranked Andrean at regionals last Friday, earning the second regional title […]
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

2/18 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALLCarroll 32 Homestead 68Snider 93 South Side 91Bishop Dwenger 56 Northrop 62Wayne 55 Concordia 64Jay County 47 Norwell 71New Haven 85 Heritage 55Lakewood Park 47 Leo 80Bluffton 47 Bellmont 57DeKalb 61 Garrett 33Wawasee 43 East Noble 56Southern Wells 50 Adams Central 70South Adams 53 Muncie Burris 60Eastside 55 Angola 51Fremont 46 Central Noble 74Fairfield […]
HIGH SCHOOL
