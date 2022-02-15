Garrett girls looking to make program history at semi-state
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – After bringing home the fifth regional title in program history the Garrett girls basketball team will look to do something its never done before this coming weekend – win a semi-state title.
The Railroaders, ranked no. 2 in the 3A state poll, are set to face top-ranked South Bend Washington at the LaPorte semi-state on Saturday. The Garrett-S.B. Washington game is set to tip at 4 p.m. following the 2A semi-state showdown between Fairfield and Frankton at 1 p.m.
The Railroaders are coming off a pair of narrow wins at regionals last Saturday in Decatur, beating Hamilton Heights in double overtime in the regional semifinals, then knocking off Benton Central 41-39 in the regional title game.
Garrett enters this coming weekend’s contest on a 25-game winning streak and with an overall record of 27-1. South Bend Washington is 25-3 and has won six in a row, including a 64-25 thrashing of Griffith in the regional title game last Saturday night.
Junior Bailey Kelham leads the Railroaders at 16.4 points per game while senior Morgan Ostrowski adds 11.7 points a game and a team-best 8.6 rebounds per game. Senior point guard Nataley Armstrong averages 9.4 points a game while leading the state with 8.8 assists a night.
Coach Bob Lapadot is 179-78 in 11 seasons leading the program at Garrett.
Steve Reynolds is in his eighth season at South Bend Washington and has a 117-81 record leading the Panthers.
South Bend Washington is led by 6-foot-3 senior Mila Reynolds. An Indiana All-Star and Miss Basketball candidate, the University of Maryland recruit averages 21.9 points and 8 rebounds a game. Junior Rashunda Jones averages 11 points per game while 6-foot-4 freshman Kira Reynolds puts up 10 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.6 blocks per game. 6-foot junior Amiyah Reynolds leads the team at 4.9 assists per game while also averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds a night.
This is South Bend Washington’s second straight trip to semi-state. Last year the Panthers defeated Norwell 61-40 at 3A semi-state before falling to Silver Creek 54-48 in the state title game.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0