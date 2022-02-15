Storms possible Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Kalamazoo | WWMT — A Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as a winter storm is expected to bring several inches of accumulating snow to West Michigan. In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Eaton counties were added to the Watch this morning. Ultimately, these will probably be converted into Winter Weather Advisories rather than Winter Storm Warnings.
