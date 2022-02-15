ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storms possible Wednesday night, Thursday morning

By Adam Roberts, DMM
KHBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the weather will be...

www.4029tv.com

WREG

What to expect for severe storms Thursday

UPDATE: A marginal risk of flash flooding and a wind advisory is in effect Thursday through 9 PM, according to the National Weather Service. All modes of severe storms are possible, including damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and the possibility of a strong tornado MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s now an enhanced risk for severe storms […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow Expected Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. Key Takeaways. Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
WOWK

Snow moves in Thursday night through Friday

Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Ashland continues effort to fight blight, demolish buildings. Hatchet-wielding suspect arrested for alleged bomb threat at Parkersburg Rural King. Sissonvile High School dealing with heat issues. Man killed in Logan County fire. Governor Justice prepares to deliver State of the State Address.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
#Meteorologist
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
Kait 8

Wind, tornadoes ‘biggest concerns’ with Thursday storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A cold front advancing on Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri could usher in damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Meteorologist Zach Holder said a line of storms will move through Region 8 late Thursday morning and into the afternoon. “Wind energy and spin in the atmosphere are...
JONESBORO, AR
KAAL-TV

Possible winter storm early next week

We've put out preliminary Alert Days for Monday and Tuesday as a Winter Storm tries to take aim on us. The signal has been consistent to see accumulating snow in the timeframe. But there is also an expected stronger wind to play a role with the system. As it sits...
WREG

Thursday’s Severe Weather Setup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today will be a good day to have a plan in the event of a tornado warning on Thursday. At the moment, the News Channel 3 Weather Experts are tracking the atmosphere and approaching storm system while watching for the necessary ingredients for severe weather to occur. This is the setup. An […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Warning: Latest Ice & Snow Forecast

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for much of Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. In this update, snowfall amounts have been increased and the axis of the heaviest snow accumulation has shifted slightly to the southeast.
PEORIA, IL
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Weather Threat Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch the increasing potential for severe storms and high winds to impact the region on Thursday. This comes as a powerful storm system rolls into the Ohio Valley from the southwest and gives us a serious clash of the seasons. As expected, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
KOLR10 News

Road conditions in Springfield area Thursday late morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Traffic in Springfield around 11:00 a.m. Thursday was moving smoothly. Ozarks First Meteorologist Natalie Nunn reported live from Interstate 44 and Highway 65 to show even on the overpass, cars and trucks were not having a difficult time getting along. Things change to the north of Springfield though. We’ve heard reports of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Chicago Tribune

Winter storm to bring freezing rain, up to 7 inches of snow through Thursday evening

Editor’s note: For the latest weather developments, see our Wednesday forecast update. As temperatures drop late Wednesday, rain will transition to freezing rain, then snow, bringing potentially up to 7 inches of snow to parts of Chicago, forecasters said. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday night to early Thursday evening as a Wednesday high temperature of 51 degrees drops below ...
CHICAGO, IL
WWMT

Weather Alert Day update: Impactful Snow Likely Thursday

Kalamazoo | WWMT — A Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as a winter storm is expected to bring several inches of accumulating snow to West Michigan. In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Eaton counties were added to the Watch this morning. Ultimately, these will probably be converted into Winter Weather Advisories rather than Winter Storm Warnings.
KALAMAZOO, MI

