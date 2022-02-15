CATS driver spit on and bus vandalized in latest incident, Charlotte Police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD is searching for the person who spit on a city bus driver and vandalized a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Monday.

A Queen City News viewer reached out to tell us about the incident because they are concerned, in general, about the safety of city bus drivers.

According to the CMPD incident report, the suspect spit on a CATS bus driver and tore up equipment on the bus, but when police got to the bus station, the suspect was gone.

“They’re popping off on the bus drivers. Who knows what they’re going to do next?” said Keyshawn Bird, a CATS bus rider.

Bird is upset about recent assaults on city bus drivers in Charlotte.

“That’s some scary junk right there,” said Bird.

Bird rides the bus several times a week to get to work.

She didn’t know until QCN told her that Monday someone spat on a CATS bus driver and vandalized a plexiglass partition, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

By the time police got to the Woodlawn station, the suspect ran away

“I’m going to ride the bus less yeah, to hear that yeah because I don’t got time for none of that,” said Bird.

Monday’s assault comes just three days after CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed while out doing his job driving the bus in Uptown.

Police say Rivera was the victim of road rage.

“Violence in regard to our bus drivers is not a new issue, it’s not a new issue in regards to CATS and it’s not a new issue for public transit,” said CATS CEO John Lewis.

Lewis says all of the CATS vehicles have cameras with high-definition video and audio and in recent years, the transit system has added barriers in the operator cab of the buses, plus drivers take de-escalation training to handle interactions with bus riders and the rest of the public.

“Those barriers are not bulletproof, but it is an added ladder of protection that helps give operators a sense of security from some types of physical altercations that may occur,” said Lewis.

CATS contracts with a private company for armed and unarmed security, plus they use CMPD and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputies for additional resources.

“I didn’t know that happened, but thank you for telling me cause now I know,” said Bird.

She says she’ll be more on guard the next time she gets on the bus,

CMPD says they’re working to identify the suspect

QCN asked CATS for a comment on this specific incident and we did not hear back Tuesday.

On Monday, at the news conference on Rivera’s murder, Lewis says they plan to call on their transit colleagues in other areas to find out if there are additional safety measures they’re taking elsewhere for bus drivers that might work in Charlotte.

