ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, team news for Europa League Round of 32

By Sam Street
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwgVG_0eFWNIL700

BARCELONA are in unchartered territory as they take on Napoli in the Europa League.

The Catalans were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich after needing a win to finish above Benfica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSgGx_0eFWNIL700
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be playing European football again after his move from Arsenal Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5NEx_0eFWNIL700
Elif Elmas scored the winning goal for Napoli against Leicester Credit: Getty

That leaves Barca in Europe's second tier competition for the first time since 2004, when they were knocked out by Celtic.

And they couldn't have been handed a tougher draw after being paired with Napoli in the round of 32.

Luciano Spalletti's side left it until the final day to book their place in the Europa League knockout stages.

A brace from Elif Elmas saw them dispatch Leicester to the Europa Conference League in an entertaining 3-2 triumph.

What time does Barcelona vs Napoli kick off?

  • Barcelona take on Napoli on Thursday, February 17.
  • The match kicks off at 5.45pm UK time - 6.45pm local time.
  • It takes place at the Nou Camp.
  • The sides last met in 2020 when Barca ran out 3-1 winners at the same venue to secure a 4-2 aggregate triumph in the Champions League.

What TV channel is Barcelona vs Napoli on and can I live stream it?

  • Barcelona vs Napoli is live on BT Sport ESPN.
  • Coverage commences at 5.30pm - 15 minutes before kick-off.
  • To stream the game live, head to the BT Sport website or app.

Are there away goals in the Europa League this year?

Away goals have been AXED for Champions League and Europa League ties for the first time this season.

This won't come into play until the second leg but if the scores are level at the end of the second leg, the teams will play two halves of 15 minutes of extra time.

If the scores are level at the end of extra time the tie will go to penalties.

Team news

Barcelona will be without a few players, including Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto.

Alejandro Balde and Memphis Depay may also miss the game throujjgh injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, could finally make his full debut for the Catalan giants.

For Napoli, both Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano are injured, but Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa will feature in the Italian side's starting XI.

Latest odds

Barcelona 20/23

Draw 13/5

Napoli 3/1

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Monday, February 14

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Napoli - Europa League

Barcelona welcome Napoli to Camp Nou on Thursday night in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off. Xavi's side dropped into the competition after a series of dismal performances in the group stage of the Champions League, and face a tough task at their first hurdle here. The...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Elif Elmas
Person
Sergi Roberto
Person
Luciano Spalletti
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Hirving Lozano
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Randers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Leicester step out in the Europa Conference League for the first time tonight as they face Danish side Randers in the first leg of the teams’ play-off tie.Leicester dropped into this new tournament after coming third in their Europa League group, finishing behind Spartak Moscow and Napoli, and the Foxes must now navigate two games against the Danish Cup holders. In their most recent outing, Leicester conceded in the final moments to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League, meaning their disappointing run goes on.Randers, meanwhile, are in mixed form coming into this match at the King Power...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Liverpool's pursuit of a seventh European Cup resumes on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+ as Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Italy to face Serie A champions Inter Milan. It promises to be a tough trip for the Reds, even if they go into the tie as favorites and their trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the group stages also ended in impressive fashion.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Napoli#Kick Off#The Europa League#Catalans#The Champions League#Bayern Munich#Celtic#Bt Sport Espn#The Bt Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
326K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy