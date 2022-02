The 10 films nominated for the best-picture Oscar represent a wide spectrum of the year's best movies. Subtle drama, farcical comedy, psychological noir, musicals, waterbeds, Van Morrison. Those 10 titles are a great place to start when catching up with the best films of 2021—but the Oscars, of course, are so much more than that. Best picture isn’t even handed out until the tail end of a loooong Oscar ceremony, so if you’re going to maintain your interest throughout the night, you’re going to want some familiarity with what is happening further down the ballot. There, the documentaries, animated features, acting, and craft nominees are waiting for their moment in the sun.

