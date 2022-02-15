ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney World to begin making face coverings optional for fully-vaccinated guests

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjMNW_0eFWMpv700

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Walt Disney World Resort will begin making facial coverings optional for guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Tuesday.

The rule change will take effect Thursday at the park in Orlando, Fla.

Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations.

Guests aged 2 and up who are not fully vaccinated "will be expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," reads a statement on Disney's website.

The coverings will still be required in certain locations, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks will remain mandatory for everyone on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

Current rules will remain in effect through Wednesday. That means "neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face covering," according to Disney's website.

There are no protocols for determining who is and is not vaccinated, meaning guests are using the honor system.

The website for Disneyland, located in Anaheim, CA, differs slightly. It says

"Face coverings are required for all guests while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status," says that park's website.

The company says it will continue its ongoing commitment to cleanliness and sanitation across the park. It also says the rules remain subject to change at any time without notice.

Comments / 8

Related
UPI News

'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure, Uncharted, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.2 million in receipts in its debut this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Coming in at No. 2 is Dog with $15.1 million, followed by Spider-Man: Now Way Home at No. 3...
MOVIES
UPI News

On This Day: Metropolitan Museum of Art opens in NYC

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1816, The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini opened in Rome. In 1872, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City. In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as Britain's foreign secretary to protest the "appeasement" policy of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain toward Nazi Germany.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Livestream of plane landings in London goes viral during snowstorm

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A YouTube channel that livestreams aircraft landings in Britain became a viral sensation in the country during Friday's snowstorm. The YouTube channel, Big Jet TV, has been livestreaming landings for about six years, but viewing numbers spiked during the recent storm as Internet users logged on to see planes struggling to land safely at London's Heathrow Airport.
U.K.
UPI News

French woman's Studio Ghibli collection earns Guinness record

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A French fan of the Studio Ghibli anime films earned a Guinness World Record by amassing a collection of 1,304 pieces of memorabilia. Guinness World Records said Eloise Von Velvet earned the record for largest collection of Studio Ghibli memorabilia when her collection was officially tallied.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
UPI News

Bat falcon spotted in the United States for the first time

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon spotted in Texas is the first member of its species to ever be documented in the United States. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a Facebook post that the bat falcon was photographed at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Australian man stacks six M&M's, earns world record

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A serial Guinness World Record-breaker from Australia recaptured his former record by arranging six M&M's into a vertical stack. Brendan Kelbie, 22, previously stacked four M&M's in 2020, equaling the record originally set by Italian Silvio Sabba and making him the joint holder of the title.
AUSTRALIA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
288K+
Followers
50K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy