‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes ‘Avatar’ On All-Time Box Office List

By Claire Epting
 4 days ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar as the third-highest grossing domestic release of all time. On Monday, the latest Spidey flick earned the remaining $1 million it needed to push past Avatar’s North American box office total of $760.5 million. Currently, No Way Home sits at $760.9...

MIX 108

