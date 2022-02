SEATTLE (AP) — Sue Bird officially re-signed Friday with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season. Bird, the WNBA assists leader and oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season. She waited until Seattle recently finished its offseason maneuvers — including bringing back Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart — before signing her deal.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO