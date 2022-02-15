ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Page High School SRO to retire after 13 years: ‘These kids are just unbelievable’

By Tess Bargebuhr
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOIaP_0eFWMPAL00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After more than a decade protecting Page High School, Officer Aaron Griffiths plans to retire from his position.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

“It’s kind of bittersweet…I’m going to miss a lot of this stuff,” he said Tuesday.

Officer Griffiths, known fondly as “OG” by students, sat down with FOX8 on National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day.

“This job is really the best in the department,” he said.

He explained forming connections with the students helps him better investigate tips and build a mutual respect.

“Most of our job is actually being somewhat like a social worker or a counselor to these kids. Sometimes, we’re the only adult they actually can speak to on a regular basis,” he said. “Sometimes, we’re the only adult these kids trust.”

In cases involving criminal activity, Greensboro police school resource officers try to keep kids out of the juvenile or adult justice system through deferral.

“95% I believe is the number of possible charges that were deferred,” Officer Griffiths said.

He plans to stay with the school until October when he will pack up a file cabinet filled with cards and other mementos from students and teachers.

“The one thing I’m probably going to take with me is that these teenagers are doing more than I could have ever done when I was growing up. They’ve got more opportunities to better themselves, and they’re taking advantage of it,” Officer Griffiths said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Child taken to hospital after stabbing on Laurel Lee Terrace in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A child was stabbed in Greensboro on Sunday, according to police. At 3:43 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 100 block of Laurel Lee Terrace. At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a stab wound. Police say the child was taken to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

‘We all want a good quality of life’: Piedmont Triad leaders discuss how to make community more equitable

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Between the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear cases on affirmative action in college admissions and President Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman to the highest court in the land, there’s been a lot of talk about affirmative action. Specifically, the belief that some people are where they are because […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#School Resource Officer#Highschool#Wghp#Page High School#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Officials celebrate new engineering complex at North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina A&T State University and state leaders officially opened the new engineering complex Thursday, cutting a ribbon outside the $90 million facility.  The Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research and Innovation Complex is named in honor of the university’s current chancellor.   “It’s exciting to students. It’s exciting to top […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools will be on 2-hour delay tomorrow

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday due to strong winds, according to a statement released by GCS on Thursday night. The full statement is provided below: Due to the potential for strong winds creating power outages and hazardous road conditions in the morning, all GCS schools […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating cyberstalking with Air Tags

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Secret location tracking with Air Tags and other products is happening more and more in the Triad. Since December 2021, the Winston-Salem Police Department has filed three reports related to cyberstalking with an Air Tag. Most recently, police arrested Daniel Reynoso for hiding a location tracker under the wheel well of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Teen pedestrian hit in Winston-Salem at Ebert Road, Swaim Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen pedestrian was hit in Winston-Salem on Thursday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. The 15-year-old was hit at Ebert Road and Swaim Road, and he is in the hospital in serious condition. The victim reportedly walked in front of a 1998 Nissan Maxima. There are no […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted on 14 warrants arrested after chase from Randolph County to Montgomery County, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after police had to abandon a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday. Jonathan Luke Edwards, 30, was reportedly wanted on 14 warrants ranging from vehicle theft, possession firearms as a felon, assaulting government officials and felony fleeing arrest, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Once […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Crews zero in on high contamination recycling routes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Stopping at a recycling bin on the curb in the Rolling Roads community, Greensboro Waste Reduction Supervisor Tori Carle opens the lid to look inside.  “Lots of cardboard, not really seeing any issues,” she notes before grabbing a “thank you for recycling right” sticker.  Carle drove one of 12 of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy