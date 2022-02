After unveiling the lineup of coaches and uniforms for its inaugural 2022 season, the USFL is set to hold its 35-round Player Draft. The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, the site of every regular season game this season. After drawing first in the draft lottery Thursday, the Michigan Panthers will be on the clock when Day 1 of the draft is officially open Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The USFL will give live updates of the draft through its social media channels and FOX Sports’ digital platforms.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO