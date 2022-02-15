ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

Armed Missouri man allegedly threatened coach on son's basketball team

 5 days ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man accused of threatening a coach on his son's basketball team is facing a felony terrorism charge.

According to KY3-TV, on Jan. 27 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Bolivar Police Department responded to Bolivar High School. Bryan Scott Pellham allegedly got angry with one of the Morrisville team coaches during a match between Morrisville and Branson, two junior varsity teams. Pellham's son reportedly plays for Morrisville.

Pellham had allegedly threatened to kill the coach because he was upset that a varsity coach was coaching the junior varisty team. Bolivar Police investigating officer Lt. Roger Barron told KY3 that Pellham "made the comment after engaging in an argument with the coach that he threatened to kill him. It was something to the effect of 'I’ll put a red dot on your head and watch the mist appear.'"

Pellham reportedly admitted to making the statement and told the coach he knew where he lived.

Barron also told KY3 when Pellham was brought into custody, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office noticed that he was in possession of a gun. Pellham later admitted that he had the gun while he was at the school, KY3 reports.

According to records, Pellham was arrested on suspicion of terrorist threat. Pellham was reportedly released from Polk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to KY3, if convicted for the second-degree felony terrorist threat charges, Pellham may be ordered to serve one to four years in jail, and he could be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Forthcoming charges for unlawful use of a weapon are possible.

In a statement, Morrisville's Marion C. Early School District Superintendent Josh Angel said, "We are aware of the incident and take all threats of this nature seriously. Student and staff safety continues to be our top priority. Teachers and coaches work extremely hard to make sure all students are successful on and off the floor. This incident is unfortunate and unacceptable."

truecrimedaily

Kansas City mom reportedly admits to decapitating son and dog, says devil was trying to attack her

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old mother reportedly admitted to killing and decapitating her young son and the family dog because the devil was trying to attack her. According to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, on the night of Feb. 15, Kansas City Police Department officers responded to a home on the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue regarding a disturbance. When they arrived, officers reportedly "observed what appeared to be blood on the front steps." A female inside the home, whom they identified as Trisha Haefs, was inside but "refused to answer the door."
KANSAS CITY, MO
truecrimedaily

Colorado felon accused of killing ex-girlfriend, stealing her car and debit card

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old convicted felon was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend and stealing her car and credit card. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence on the 27000 block of South Timber Trail in Conifer on the night of Sunday, Feb. 13. Concerned neighbors reportedly called deputies because they had not seen the resident, 55-year-old Michele Scott, in several days. When deputies arrived, they found it "locked and dark with no one home."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
truecrimedaily

14-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to hire hit man to kill ex-boyfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody after she allegedly tried using a website to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend. Baton Rouge Police announced they arrested the teen on Valentine’s Day "for soliciting to have her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend killed." The suspect allegedly tried using a website called "Rentahitman.com," but someone on the website contacted authorities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
truecrimedaily

South Carolina woman accused of stabbing man with broken alcohol bottle

LEXINGTON, S.C. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with a broken liquor bottle. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Feb. 11, Artatyania Latasha Francis threw bottles at the victim in the 400 block of Galleon Road in Batesburg-Leesville. Francis reportedly approached the victim from behind and stabbed him with a broken alcohol bottle.
LEXINGTON, SC
truecrimedaily

North Dakota man allegedly stabbed wife as she was sleeping in van

FARGO, N.D. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his wife over the weekend. According to the Fargo Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 12. Witnesses reportedly said Tyler Mollner’s wife was seen jumping out of a red van on 42nd Street South as it was moving at approximately 30 miles per hour.
FARGO, ND
truecrimedaily

Nebraska woman allegedly gave birth on sidewalk and abandoned baby in extreme cold

OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly gave birth on a sidewalk and abandoned the newborn over the weekend. According to the Omaha Police Department, on Sunday, Feb. 13, officers responded to 24th and P streets at approximately 10:02 a.m. to perform a welfare check on the new mother, Trinity Shakespeare. According to the Omaha World-Herald, someone with Shakespeare had called authorities because Shakespeare was in pain.
OMAHA, NE
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw in Arizona worth $25k

TUCSON, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man stands accused of stealing and trying to sell a fossilized dinosaur claw worth $25,000. According to KOLD-TV, on Jan. 30, Christopher Thomas allegedly stole the claw from a gem show vendor at 655 N. Freeway in Tucson. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Thomas reportedly tried to sell the claw to another vendor at 1333 N. Oracle Road. KOLD reports that the second vendor suspected that the fossilized artifact had been stolen and alerted the first vendor.
TUCSON, AZ
truecrimedaily

Washington mom, 2 sons arrested in connection with her missing husband’s death

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A mother and two of her children were arrested in Arizona two months after her husband’s body was found buried on their property. According to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 27, 2021, 55-year-old Brenda Rasmussen reported her husband Jerry Rasmussen missing. Brenda reportedly told the Sheriff’s Office that Jerry, 65, left the home "several weeks prior and had not been heard from." She said they had been arguing and "had been known to leave and be gone for extended periods in the past."
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
truecrimedaily

Ohio mother, boyfriend charged in connection with 18-month-old girl’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 34-year-old mother and her 42-year-old boyfriend were charged in connection with the death of an 18-month-old girl. According to WSAZ-TV, Caitlin Hinton’s 18-month-old child was brought to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland and transferred to University of Kentucky Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries in July 2021. The child had reportedly been abused to the point of not breathing. WSAZ reports that the child suffered abusive head trauma, and an investigation was launched.
OHIO STATE
truecrimedaily

Man convicted of killing retired elementary school janitor neighbor and lighting her house on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old former gym owner was found guilty of killing his neighbor and lighting her house on fire in 2020. The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced a jury convicted Pavel Samsinak of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree arson, and tampering with evidence on Feb. 4. Samsinak reportedly killed Alice Hale, his neighbor and a retired elementary school janitor, on Sept. 21, 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
truecrimedaily

Virginia father arrested after 3-year-old son fatally drowns

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A father was indicted this week in connection with the drowning death of his 3-year-old son in September 2021. According to a press release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 16, 2021 at approximately 1:19 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fleetwood Farm Road to a report of a drowning. At the scene, deputies reportedly learned that while under the care of his father, a 3-year-old juvenile had drowned in an above-ground pool in the backyard of the home.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after body found wrapped in blanket and bound with rope

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 56-year-old man was charged with murder this week after police found a shooting victim wrapped in bedding in the man’s home. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers began investigating a shooting that reportedly took place Feb. 8 on the 900 block of West Graham Drive. A caller reportedly contacted 911 at approximately 1:15 a.m., though they "could only provide vague information and refused to identify themselves" or anyone else who might have been present at the time of the shooting. Bloomington Police officers reportedly "attempted to make contact at several residences" on that street but "were unable to locate anything suspicious."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
truecrimedaily

Memphis mom convicted of stabbing 4 of her young kids sentenced to life in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman who fatally stabbed four of her five children in 2016 will spend the rest of her life in prison. In a Feb. 8. statement, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Shanynthia Gardner was sentenced to life in prison. Gardner was convicted in December during a bench trial, which means no jury was present. According to the District Attorney’s Office statement, Judge James Lammey Jr. determined Gardner "could appreciate the wrongfulness of her actions when she stabbed to death four of her children whose ages ranged from four years to five months."
MEMPHIS, TN
truecrimedaily

9-year-old girl charged with beating 4-year-old brother with broom before he died

MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 9-year-old girl is facing charges relating to alleged abuse before her younger brother's death last week. WPMI-TV reports the Mobile County District Attorney charged the girl with assault. Mobile Police Department officers responded to a residence on the 1800 block of Jacob Drive on Feb. 3 at approximately 8:19 a.m. for a medical emergency involving a child. The little boy was declared dead at the scene and his legal caregiver, Yolanda Coale, was taken into custody for aggravated child abuse.
MOBILE, AL
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

