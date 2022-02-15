Armed Missouri man allegedly threatened coach on son's basketball team

BOLIVAR, Mo. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man accused of threatening a coach on his son's basketball team is facing a felony terrorism charge.

According to KY3-TV, on Jan. 27 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers from the Bolivar Police Department responded to Bolivar High School. Bryan Scott Pellham allegedly got angry with one of the Morrisville team coaches during a match between Morrisville and Branson, two junior varsity teams. Pellham's son reportedly plays for Morrisville.

Pellham had allegedly threatened to kill the coach because he was upset that a varsity coach was coaching the junior varisty team. Bolivar Police investigating officer Lt. Roger Barron told KY3 that Pellham "made the comment after engaging in an argument with the coach that he threatened to kill him. It was something to the effect of 'I’ll put a red dot on your head and watch the mist appear.'"

Pellham reportedly admitted to making the statement and told the coach he knew where he lived.

Barron also told KY3 when Pellham was brought into custody, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office noticed that he was in possession of a gun. Pellham later admitted that he had the gun while he was at the school, KY3 reports.

According to records, Pellham was arrested on suspicion of terrorist threat. Pellham was reportedly released from Polk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to KY3, if convicted for the second-degree felony terrorist threat charges, Pellham may be ordered to serve one to four years in jail, and he could be ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Forthcoming charges for unlawful use of a weapon are possible.

In a statement, Morrisville's Marion C. Early School District Superintendent Josh Angel said, "We are aware of the incident and take all threats of this nature seriously. Student and staff safety continues to be our top priority. Teachers and coaches work extremely hard to make sure all students are successful on and off the floor. This incident is unfortunate and unacceptable."