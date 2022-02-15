Siouxland students to compete in state robotics competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two teams from East High School will compete this week for the Iowa Championship in robotics.

East High’s teams had four of the seven highest scoring matches in the state earlier this year.

Trevor Miller coaches the teams. He said these competitions are a great way for kids to put practical ideas to the test.

“The biggest challenge is just they come up with an idea in their head and it might sound really good in their head, but then to actually execute that plan and make it work I think is probably the biggest challenge that kids have,” Miller said

The school has participated in this competition the last two years and the state meet kicks off in Coralville this Friday.

