ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland students to compete in state robotics competition

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBRRU_0eFWLvFg00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two teams from East High School will compete this week for the Iowa Championship in robotics.

East High’s teams had four of the seven highest scoring matches in the state earlier this year.

Construction of Sioux City’s ‘Vibe Academy’ delayed

Trevor Miller coaches the teams. He said these competitions are a great way for kids to put practical ideas to the test.

“The biggest challenge is just they come up with an idea in their head and it might sound really good in their head, but then to actually execute that plan and make it work I think is probably the biggest challenge that kids have,” Miller said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpMbB_0eFWLvFg00

The school has participated in this competition the last two years and the state meet kicks off in Coralville this Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school state wrestling championship highlights and results (2-19-22)

Siouxland Championship Match Results Class 1A106 – Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco) defeats Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) 3-1.170 – Cade Tenold (Don Bosco) defeats Blake McCalister (South Central Calhoun) 2-1.182 – Tate Entriken (Hudson) defeats Jackson DeWald (Westwood) 3-2. Class 2A170 – Kaden Stutzman (Atlantic) defeats Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) 2-1.285 – Easton Fleshman (West Lyon) defeats […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Nebraska state wrestling tournament semifinal results

Class A Team Scores 1. Millard South 160.5 2. Lincoln East 130.0 3. Papio-LaVista 90.0 4. Columbus 38.5 5. Grand Island 84.0 T7. Norfolk 62.0 Class B Team Scores 1. Bennington 139.5 2. Hastings 107.0 3. Blair 96.0 4. Waverly 80.0 5. Beatrice 73.5 14. Pierce 34.5 19. South Sioux City 22.5 T39. Wayne 6.0 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Coralville, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Iowa state wrestling tournament quarterfinal and semifinal highlights and results (2-18-22)

All-Class Semifinal Highlights Class 2A Siouxland Semifinal Match Results106 – Carter West (North Burlington) defeats Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 1-0.132 – Blaine Frazier (North Burlington) defeats Jonathon Burnette (Spirit Lake-Park) 11-4.170 – Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) defeats Brady Ortner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 6-4.285 – Gage Marty (Solon) defeats Ethan Hooyer (Sioux Center) in sudden victory 4-2.285 – […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

How DMACC is helping welcome Afghan refugees to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College has donated 50 Chromebooks, laptop computers to be used by refugees coming to Iowa from the country of Afghanistan. “When we heard that the Des Moines refugee support was helping dozens of Afghan refugees come here with very few possessions but a lot of hope, hope […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Miller
KCAU 9 News

Nebraska state wrestling round one results (2-17-22)

Class A Team Scores 1. Millard South 85.0 2. Lincoln East 54.0 3. Columbus 50.5 4. Norfolk 46.0 5. Papillion-La Vista 44.0 Class B Team Scores 1. Bennington 63.5 2. Hastings 58.0 3. Waverly 51.0 4. Blair 49.0 5. Broken Bow 37.5 12. Pierce 21.5 28. South Sioux City 7.5 T41. Wayne 0 T41. West […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#East High School#Vibe Academy#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud#Ia News
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school boy’s basketball District highlights and scores (2-17-22)

Class 1A District 1Newell-Fonda 69, Kingsley-Pierson 50Woodbury Central 65, Gehlen Catholic 59 District 2Remsen St. Mary’s 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22South O’Brien 65, George-Little Rock 56 District 3GTRA 65, George-Little Rock 56 Class 2A District 1Central Lyon 83, West Monona 37Hinton 47, West Sioux 40 District 2Western Christian 63, East Sac County 28Cherokee 67, OABCIG 47 District […]
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy