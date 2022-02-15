‘We didn’t expect this’ Summit Tower residents struggle with elevator issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — John and Lanita Rorrer call the twelfth floor of Summit Towers near Downtown Knoxville home. When they left for a doctor’s appointment Tuesday morning, they were met with out-of-service elevators.

“I was supposed to have a doctor’s appointment at UT at 9:30, but with that being down I just called and rescheduled for Friday morning,” said John.

They said it’s not just doctor’s appointments that this technical problem is keeping them from.

“We are on food stamps, matter of fact, we get them on the 15th,” said John. “I thought, Are we going to go out today and get any groceries?”

John also explained he can’t take out his trash when the elevators are out of order because he said the trash chutes haven’t been working. He said all of this is not an uncommon situation.

“With what happening this morning, I thought about what happened last month here, with the fire and we had to evacuate, ” began John. “The elevators have been breaking down way before the evacuation fire.”

John estimated the elevators are breaking down once every other month. Of course, there are stairs, but they both explained why that’s not an option either.

“Getting out for what we need to do, like doctors appointments, grocery shopping, that makes it harder on us,” said John. “Climbing down twelve flights of stairs, I can’t do that.”

His wife Lanita agreed. “I can’t do that either cause it hurts my legs,” she said.

They both explained they are also fearful that something worse will happen and the elevators won’t be there in a time of need.

“When it breaks down we think about what if somebody up here is really sick and needs the paramedics, that would be really hard on them to get up here and get the person,” said John.

He said he just wants the problem fixed. In the meantime though, he will leave the rest to the guy who lives above him.

“God gets us through the rough times and gets us through the good times,” said John. “We put our trust in him, he always gets us through it.”

Officials with Millennia Housing Management in charge of Summit Towers said repair crews are waiting on a door board that they need to fix the second elevator. They said they expected that to arrive tomorrow. Below is the full statement from the management company.

Promptly upon learning of the elevator outage, the property management team contacted the vendor to request repairs. At this time, one elevator bank is functioning, and the vendor is onsite working on the second one. Recently, the vendor installed new major parts of the system in response to damage resulting from the small fire / engagement of the sprinkler system. Over the last month, approximately $54,000 has been spent on replacing damaged parts with new ones. Millennia Housing Management Officials

