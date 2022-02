The Los Angles Rams, their quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are making sure the woman injured at the team's Super Bowl parade is taken care of. Kelly Smiley, a sports photographer who works as a photo editor for the NFL and the L.A. Kings of the NHL said she fractured her spine after falling off of a stage during the celebration. Stafford took some heat after a video of the incident surfaced online that shows him walking away after seeing her fall as Kelly checked in on Smiley. On Thursday afternoon, the Staffords and the Rams released a joint statement and revealed they will pay smile's medical bills.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO