Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Doesn’t Agree With Eddie Vedder About Mötley Crüe

It’s wild to think that Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe are beefing with one another now, 30 years after that feud might’ve rung bells, but that’s what’s happening. PJ frontman Eddie Vedder, currently preparing to release his solo album Earthling, recently gave an interview in which he recalled his days working at a San Diego nightclub where he’d run into the glam metal bands who ran the world in the pre-grunge years: “‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.” On Twitter, Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx fired back, calling Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history” and “a brown haired band for brown haired fans.” Two nights ago, Eddie Vedder made snarky reference to Mötley Crüe while playing a show.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO