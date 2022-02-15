ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Doesn’t Agree With Eddie Vedder About Mötley Crüe

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearl Jam‘s Stone Gossard appeared on Revolver‘s Fan First podcast on Monday and defended Mötley Crüe amid Eddie Vedder‘s ongoing feud with the band. While the frontman dissed Vince Neil and co. — not to mention the entire ’80s glam rock scene — as “vacuous” in a recent interview with The...

