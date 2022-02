Atlanta United unveiled its secondary kit, named the Forest Kit, in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park at a sold-out event for Season Ticket Members Saturday night. The Forest Kit serves as a symbol of the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability while paying tribute to Atlanta’s nickname of “a city in the forest.” The event also marked the start of Atlanta United’s partnership with non-profit group Trees Atlanta, which together they will plant up to 1,000 trees across the city. American Family Insurance, who was the presenting sponsor of the kit launch event, continues as the club’s official kit sponsor.

MLS ・ 19 HOURS AGO