Antioch, IL

Body of missing 24-year-old Antioch man recovered in Des Plaines River

By Andy Koval
 4 days ago

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — The body of missing 24-year-old Tommy Howe was recovered in the Des Plaines River on Tuesday.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Howe’s body was located in the river near Libertyville. On Friday, a kayaker alerted police that they saw a a jacket along the shoreline that matched the description of the jacket Howe, of Antioch, was last seen wearing.

Search teams conducted initial searches of the river on Friday evening and Saturday. Due to unfavorable river conditions, the divers were not able to resume their work until this Tuesday afternoon, when his body was discovered.

Howe was initially reported missing after crashing his vehicle near I-94 and Route 176. The search focused on the Old School Forest Preserve after a witness said he was spotted running that way following the crash.

“We have been with the Howe family throughout their search for Tommy,” said Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow. “This is a devastating time for them. The family will continue to be in our prayers.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Coroner’s Office will conduct the investigation surrounding Howe’s death.

Comments / 4

Miriam Bressler
4d ago

He was a great friend he always makes his friends smile and laugh. He will be in our prayers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
