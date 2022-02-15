ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive Force Claims Against Burlington Police Clear Key Hurdle

By Derek Brouwer
 5 days ago
A pair of civil rights lawsuits brought by two Black men against Burlington police officers can proceed, a federal judge ruled this week. The City of Burlington had asked Judge William Sessions to rule in its favor by providing something known as summary judgment in both cases. But Sessions denied the...

Schools With High Vax Rates Can Lift Mask Requirements Soon

With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations dropping, Vermont is putting into place long-delayed guidance that says schools can stop requiring masks when 80 percent of students are vaccinated. The move, which takes effect on February 28, is aimed at alleviating some of the social anxiety that students have experienced since...
VERMONT STATE
