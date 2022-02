The fans are returning to Rogers Arena at 100% capacity for the first time since that memorable comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets back on December 14, and not a moment too soon. Vancouver is fully engulfed in the playoff race while trade rumours swirl around them, and a sold out crowd could provide a great tonic for drowning out the background noise and putting together a strong 60-minute effort.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO