ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Department of Corrections Weekly COVID-19 Report for Feb. 7-11

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5he2_0eFWHFlM00

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for Feb. 7-11, 2022.

The ADOC confirmed five additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – 2 inmates
  • Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – 1 inmate
  • Limestone Correctional Facility (Harvest, Alabama) – 2 inmates

The recently identified positive cases may be asymptomatic or symptomatic. ADOC’s State Medical Director recommends existing protocols for inmate facilities or newly implemented protocols.

The current total number of confirmed COVID-19 inmates cases throughout the pandemic is 3,033, with 19 active cases.

The ADOC has also confirmed four additional staff members have self-reported a positive test result for COVID-19.

  • Criminal Justice Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – 2 staff members
  • Limestone Correctional Facility – 1 staff member
  • Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 1 staff member

The ADOC offers COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff members. No additional staff members have received a vaccination through the department.

At this time, 882 staff members have received a vaccination through the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia sheriff being treated for leukemia

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is being treated for leukemia. The Telegraph reports Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said he learned earlier this week that he had a curable form of the disease and would be hospitalized in Atlanta for a few weeks to undergo treatment. A routine blood test during a doctor’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Governor Ivey visits Geneva

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in the Wiregrass Friday touting the four-lane expansion of east Highway 52 that will better connect Geneva County to Dothan. She also addressed the pandemic and her upcoming gubernatorial campaign. When Gov. Ivey first took office, 17 of the 67 counties in the state did […]
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Report: 2021 deadliest year for officers, vaccines as important as bulletproof vests

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – 2021 was the deadliest year for law enforcement according to the 2021 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report. Line of duty deaths increased 55%, with COVID-19 as the leading cause. The sobering statistics come as a Lee County Sheriff’s Captain speaks about his harrowing COVID-19 hospitalization, extensive recovery, and why he agrees a vaccine […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Columbiana, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Elmore, AL
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Columbiana, AL
WRBL News 3

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Adoc#State Medical#Criminal Justice Center#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

City of Opelika honors first Black female police officer

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Earlier this week, the Opelika City Council recognized the first Black female police officer to serve with the Opelika Police Department. Sgt. Lucy Kirk was presented with a Proclamation for her work with the department. She started working for the force in 1974, after completing the Police Academy in 1979. She […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Early Sunday morning death marks 6th homicide of 2022 in Columbus

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – An early morning death has lead to the 6th homicide of the year in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 34-year-old Kelson Sabaroche was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional E.R. at 12:47 Sunday morning. The coroner says Sabaroche died of a gunshot wound after a shooting in the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Deadly officer involved shooting under investigation in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly officer involved shooting involving the Dothan Police Department is being investigating in Houston County. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, which happened on Feb. 17, 2022. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 2800 block […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRBL News 3

Georgia man convicted on gun-smuggling charges

DUBLIN, Ga. (WRBL) — A Dublin, Georgia man and Iraqi national was convicted on charges of smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier, and submitting false or misleading export information, according to the United State Attorney’s office of Georgia. Nihad Al Jaberi, 42, faces a statutory penalty of up to 10 years in prison, along […]
DUBLIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Witnesses recall racist comments by men in Arbery killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Two women who knew the white father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their federal hate crimes trial Friday that they had heard both men make racist statements, including crude sexual remarks directed at one of the women who had dated a Black man. More News from WRBL […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy