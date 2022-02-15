Alabama Department of Corrections Weekly COVID-19 Report for Feb. 7-11
ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for Feb. 7-11, 2022.
The ADOC confirmed five additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – 2 inmates
- Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – 1 inmate
- Limestone Correctional Facility (Harvest, Alabama) – 2 inmates
The recently identified positive cases may be asymptomatic or symptomatic. ADOC’s State Medical Director recommends existing protocols for inmate facilities or newly implemented protocols.
The current total number of confirmed COVID-19 inmates cases throughout the pandemic is 3,033, with 19 active cases.
The ADOC has also confirmed four additional staff members have self-reported a positive test result for COVID-19.
- Criminal Justice Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – 2 staff members
- Limestone Correctional Facility – 1 staff member
- Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 1 staff member
The ADOC offers COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff members. No additional staff members have received a vaccination through the department.
At this time, 882 staff members have received a vaccination through the Alabama Department of Corrections.
