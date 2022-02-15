Alabama Department of Corrections Weekly COVID-19 Report for Feb. 7-11

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections released its weekly COVID-19 report for Feb. 7-11, 2022.

The ADOC confirmed five additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Alabama Therapeutic Education Facility (Columbiana, Alabama) – 2 inmates

Birmingham Women’s Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham, Alabama) – 1 inmate

Limestone Correctional Facility (Harvest, Alabama) – 2 inmates

The recently identified positive cases may be asymptomatic or symptomatic. ADOC’s State Medical Director recommends existing protocols for inmate facilities or newly implemented protocols.

The current total number of confirmed COVID-19 inmates cases throughout the pandemic is 3,033, with 19 active cases.

The ADOC has also confirmed four additional staff members have self-reported a positive test result for COVID-19.

Criminal Justice Center (Montgomery, Alabama) – 2 staff members

Limestone Correctional Facility – 1 staff member

Staton Correctional Facility (Elmore, Alabama) – 1 staff member

The ADOC offers COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff members. No additional staff members have received a vaccination through the department.

At this time, 882 staff members have received a vaccination through the Alabama Department of Corrections.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.